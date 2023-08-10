SUGAR Cosmetics Unveils the Limited-edition ‘SUGAR x Made in Heaven’ Makeup Kit in Collaboration with Amazon Prime

Donned in a dreamy lehenga and feeling ecstatic, your wedding day is the most special day of your life. For you to look and feel your best on your big day, SUGAR Cosmetics has carefully curated a very special limited edition ‘SUGAR x Made in Heaven’ makeup kit in collaboration with Amazon Prime’s most awaited show – ‘Made in Heaven: Season 2‘ that launches on 10th August. The International Emmy nominated show beautifully reveals the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations and societal belief systems set against the canvas of lavish Indian weddings.

SUGAR Cosmetics limited edition ‘SUGAR x Made in Heaven’ makeup kit in collaboration with Amazon Primes most awaited show – ‘Made in Heaven: Season 2’

The limited-edition kit includes bestselling makeup to make you effortlessly beautiful at your wedding ‘sangeet‘ night and also ensure that your makeup masterpiece lasts through your reception party. Packed with the wildly popular ‘SUGAR Contour de Force face palette‘ to the most- loved ‘SUGAR Kohl of Honour Intense Kajal‘ and ‘SUGAR Matte As Hell Mini Crayon Lipstick‘, this kit will not leave your side just like your bridesmaids!

SUGAR Contour De Force Face Palette: Step up your beauty game by experimenting with the highlighter to stay in the spotlight, the bronzer for an enhanced tan and the contour for a defined, sculpted look. Moreover, these universally flattering shades in both matte and shimmer finishes suit every skin tone from light to deep. Its silky soft, pigmented formula blends seamlessly into skin for flawless perfection you always dreamed of. And with the built-in mirror, getting ready while on-the-go seems truly effortless.

SUGAR Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal: Embrace any eye makeup look with SUGAR Cosmetic’s super-pigmented Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal. Simple flicks or bold wings, achieve it all with this creamy, easy glide on kajal that ensures smooth application. This waterproof and transfer-resistant kajal is perfect for everyday use and stays put for 12-hours. It comes in a retractable pencil and does not require a sharpener, thus making it easy to use.

SUGAR Matte As Hell Mini Crayon Lipstick: Indulging in this classic favorite Matte As Hell Crayon Lipstick lives up to its title by providing the most long lasting, smooth, silky matte finish! The easy-to-use chubby crayon format glides on comfortably and coats your lips in rich color with just one swipe. Available in striking hues of bold pink, muted nudes, flattering reds to berry hues to suit versatile Indian skin tones. It comes with a high-quality sharpener that helps keep the tip of the crayon lipstick ultra-precise for an effortless swipe every single time!

“For any Indian bride, a wedding is a life changing event, a rollercoaster of emotions and preparations. Just as how each Indian wedding celebration is diverse, every Indian bride’s makeup appearance and requirement is different. She wants to be effortlessly confident and feel gorgeous on her wedding day. I am delighted to reveal the limited makeup edition kit ‘SUGAR x Made In Heaven‘, in collaboration with Amazon Prime’s much awaited web series ‘Made in Heaven: Season 2’. The kit has our high performing, long-lasting, best in class and a ‘must haves’ products for every bride and bride’s maid make-up check-list,” said Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics.

The “SUGAR x Made In Heaven” limited edition kit is available exclusively on SUGARs website www.sugarcosmetics.com and www.Amazon.in. Priced at INR 1399/-, every order will also have a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

About SUGAR Cosmetics

SUGAR Cosmetics, a cult-favorite amongst Gen Z and millennials, is one of the fastest-growing premium beauty brands in India. With its clutter-breaking persona, signature low-poly packaging and chart-topping products, SUGAR is the makeup of choice for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped into roles. Crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea, the brand ships its best-selling products in Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails & Skin categories across the world. With a cruelty-free range that is high on style and higher on performance, the brand is obsessed with crafting products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone across seasons and around the calendar. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and the love of millions of makeup enthusiasts, SUGAR Cosmetics is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 45,000+ retail touchpoints across 550+ cities and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every makeup user in the country.

