Tanla proudly announces the release of its first Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2022-23. This report has been prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards 2023. The report underscores Tanlas unwavering commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and corporate responsibility.

Tanla Unveils Sustainability Report for Fiscal Year 22-23

Sustainable Initiatives: Tanlas dedication to a sustainable future is evident in its proactive measures to drive digital transformation and innovation. These initiatives not only support the transition to a low-carbon economy but also prioritize the well-being of communities and the environment. The companys strategy, dubbed “RRR” (Reduce, Review, Restore), aims to reduce emissions and consumption, review consumption patterns, and restore ecological balance.

“Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond the platforms we build – we have embedded sustainability practices in everything we do as a company. Our innovations enable accessibility, ensure data privacy and data security, combat spam and scam for the billions of mobile users we serve through our enterprise customers – our customers’ customers. All journeys start with a single step – we are hopeful that our steps in this direction will inspire a far greater change,” Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Group.

Highlights of the Report

Carbon Footprint: In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Tanlas emissions declined by 37% compared to the base year of 2019-20, showcasing its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Workplace Excellence: Tanla emphasizes creating a positive, equitable, and rewarding workplace. This includes skill development, gender equality, and fostering diversity and inclusion.

Community Engagement: Tanlas CSR efforts, known as “Triple E/EEE” (Education, Employment, Environment), focus on transformative education, fostering employment opportunities, and environmental protection.

Business Integrity: Tanla upholds the highest standards of business integrity, transparency, and governance. This is complemented by a robust Information Security Policy and Framework, ensuring data protection and cybersecurity.

Environmental Stewardship: Tanla is aiming for LEED gold certification for its new office building in Hyderabad, reflecting its commitment to green building practices. The company also plans to reduce water consumption by 20% by 2025 and achieve zero waste to landfill by the same year.

True to our unwavering commitment to a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future, Tanla has in August 2023 embarked on a significant initiative for our employees – which is the Electric Car Purchase Assistance Policy. It is one of the resolute initiatives towards our aspiration of achieving Net Carbon Neutral status by 2025. Its more than an incentive – its a testament to Tanla’s promise of nurturing a Green Planet.

About Tanla

Tanla transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world’s largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India’s A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world’s largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE, (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500 and BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell and MSCI.

