TCL Introduces Exciting Independence Day Deals; Offers Free Soundbars on its Selected Range of TVs Available at a Down Payment of Rs. 76

TCL – a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry has announced special deals and offers free soundbars on its select 4K, QLED and Mini LED TV range as a part of its Independence Day campaign, starting from 1st August to 31st August 2023.

TCL brings an extensive and wide range of QLED 4K Ultra HD TVs at an affordable price across all its sales platforms. The month-long campaign offers the customers free soundbars and an opportunity to buy TCL’s premium TV range at a down payment of just Rs. 76 while the remaining amount can be split into 8, 10 or 15 EMIs on selected models.

Talking about the offer, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL India said, “Our customers are upgrading to advanced technologies and we want to curate the best experiences for them. With our Independence Day offer, we strive to deliver an exceptional experience, expecting strong sales numbers post this campaign.”

As part of the campaign, TCL buyers can avail free soundbars worth Rs. 7990 and Rs. 10,990 on TCL’s premium TV models – 55C645, 55P635 PRO, 43P635 PRO, 50P635 PRO, 43C645, 50C645 and 75C645, 75P635 PRO, and 85P745 respectively. TCL’s premium 4K QLED TV range starts from Rs. 32,990 and goes up to Rs. 2,19,990. Each model is equipped with advanced technological capabilities and loaded with the latest smart features.

This exclusive sale is applicable for customers across PAN India on Offline Brand and its dealership stores. The attractive deals on 76th Independence Day can be availed on selected Debit/Credit cards – ICICI, SBI, HDFC and Axis Bank credit and debit cards.

To make it a big season of sales, TCL has also unveiled an exclusive integrated marketing campaign for Independence Day and Onam. The campaign emphasizes on TCL’s distinctive idea to ‘Celebrate Greatness‘ and the spirit of Unity in Diversity of the country through a myriad of marketing efforts and attractive deals for customers.

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the “Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV and Android TV” category. Besides this, TCL has also been ranked global “Top 2 TV Brand” according to OMDIA.

