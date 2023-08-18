TCL Launches Exciting Offers on Onam; Offers Assured Cashback upto 9,999 on the Purchase of any 4K, QLED and Mini LED TV

TCL – a dominant player in the global TV industry has announced attractive deals for its Kerala-based customers, offering free scratch cards on its 4K, QLED, Mini LED TV range as a part of its Onam campaign, beginning from 1st August to 30 September 2023.

Onam Offers by TCL

TCL boasts an extensive range of 4K QLED Ultra HD TVs at affordable prices across its nationwide sales channels. The campaign presents the customers with an exciting opportunity to buy premium Mini/4K/ QLED TVs at reasonable prices and receive scratch cards of an assured amount up to Rs 10,000.

Talking about the offer, Philip Xia, CEO of TCL India said, “Onam is a propitious festival for us, especially in South India where we have a strong customer base. Kerala is a significant market for us and we continually strive to provide our customers with an immersive experience by offering them the best in class products at great deals. With our Onam campaign, we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience and strong sales numbers post this campaign.”

As a part of the offer, TCL buyers can avail of a scratch card with an assured amount starting from Rs 100/250/500/1000/5000 going up to Rs 9,999 on TCL’s wide range of Mini LED/ 4K/ QLED TVs purchase. Each TV model is equipped with advanced technological capabilities and loaded with the latest features, technologies and designs.

The special Onam sale is available only for customers in Kerala on TCL’s sales channels including offline brand and all dealership stores across the state. This exciting deal on the special occasion of Onam can be availed on selected Debit/Credit cards- ICICI, SBI, HDFC and Axis bank credit and debit cards.

To make it a grand season sale, TCL has also unveiled an exclusive integrated marketing campaign for Independence Day and Onam. The campaign accentuates TCL’s idea to celebrate the diversity of the country and bring people together by spreading the joyful spirit of unity through innovative marketing strategies and irresistible deals.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. The company has achieved the “Top 1 spot in the 98-inches TV and Android TV” category. Besides this, TCL has also been ranked global “Top 2 TV Brand” according to OMDIA.

Visit TCL home page at www.tcl.com/in/en.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...