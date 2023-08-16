The Biggest Bar Night Launch Party of the Year Hosted at DLF Avenue – COMMONS

DLF Avenue, the ultimate destination for premier shopping and indulgence, hosted the biggest exclusive extravaganza of the year on the 4th of August 2023. Delhi-NCR witnessed the Biggest Bar Night Launch Party on the second floor of the dazzling DLF Avenue COMMONS. The event was a spectacular fusion of opulence, entertainment, and enjoyment, redefining the traditional party scene.

Left – Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, DLF Rental Business, Centre – Nalin Garg, Senior Executive Director, DLF Limited, Right – Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head-DLF Retail

The exclusive launch of fine dining & bar spaces like Flow, Social, Aviary, and Tickled Pink, was filled with unique concoctions, and added an exclusive twist to the event by offering handcrafted cocktails. The exquisite night was hosted by leading names like Food Talk India, Chandni Kumari Singh and Arjun Madan, and witnessed an impressive turnout of more than 2000 guests.

Amidst a gathering of eminent influencers and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) like Uday Pratap Singh, Manu Mansheet, Princess Divya Jubbal, and Shalini Vig, the night at COMMONS transformed into an extraordinary soire. This assembly of distinguished individuals created an electric atmosphere, fostering connections and conversations that resonated with the spirit of the event. The party also had some really special, interactive attractions such as the captivating Glitter Bar and the charming Polaroid Photo Booth so that the guests could carry with them a memento of the night.

Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director, DLF Retail graced the launch with her presence and said, “COMMONSâat DLF Avenue is a carefully curated destination for the trendiest F & B experiences and the most vibrant Bars in the city.. Nothing brings people together like food and beverage and this is the place to be at. With this launch, we were able to provide an unforgettable experience for our customers. The events resounding success resonated through the memories forged, setting a remarkable precedent for our upcoming endeavours at DLF Avenue.”

This glamorous Launch Party at DLF Avenue COMMONS radiated an unparalleled aura of elegance, truly capturing the heart of Delhis social scene. With its innovative experiential elements and influential attendees like Stylist Sunaina Chibba, renowned designer Nikhil Mehra, Food Talk India’s Founder Shuchir Suri, and Famous Chef Anahita Dhondy the event etched itself as a remarkable highlight in the citys social calendar.

About DLF Avenue & COMMONS

Offering many firsts in its category and enhancing the customer shopping experience, the all-new DLF Avenue has curated a millennial-oriented retail mix by housing the best in-line brands with international names such as Uniqlo and Marks & Spencer having their flagship store to millennial-oriented brands such as Under Armour, Guess, Mango Man, Nykaa Luxe, Nicobar, Swatch Watches and more.

COMMONS is a truly exceptional space that plays host to a thriving and vibrant restaurant scene in the capital. Spread over three floors, The COMMONS is the first modern epicurean centre in Delhi that takes pride in offering a wide spectrum of experiential dining options from across the globe and India.

Positioned as a mecca for food lovers, this space offers on-trend experiences that are high on social currency. With COMMONS we aim to add a distinguished ‘must-visit’ place in the capital that offers credible gourmet experiences. It would be on top of all travel itineraries and plans be it for business or leisure, intimate celebrations or grand.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...