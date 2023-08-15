Whiteland Corporation, a prominent player in the real estate sector, successfully hosted a memorable Independence Day celebration on August 15, 2023, at the picturesque Whiteland Aspen project site in Sector 76, Gurgaon. The event, held in collaboration with BMW Motorad, HOG – Armed Forces Chapter India, Red Fort Chapter Delhi, India & Capital Central Delhi (NCR) brought together a vibrant display of patriotism, unity, and community spirit.

Whiteland Corporation’s Jubilant Independence Day Celebration

The day began with fervor as more than 250 bikers concluded their exhilarating Freedom Ride, which kicked off from Manesar and culminated at the Whiteland Aspen Project site. This Freedom Ride not only showcased the riders passion for biking but also their deep-rooted love for their nation. The Founder & Chairman of Whiteland Corporation Mr. Navdeep Sardana, expressed his gratitude for the enthusiastic participation, stating, “Seeing the bikers conclude their Freedom Ride at our project site was a heart-warming sight. Their energy and commitment to celebrating our nations Independence were truly inspiring.”

Whiteland Corporation welcomed the bikers in a traditional manner, adorning them with garlands & performing a tika ceremony that resonated with brand ethos Global Outlook served with Indian Values. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and camaraderie as bikers shared their stories and experiences from the road & what freedom of riding means to them.

The pinnacle of the event came with the dignified hoisting of the Indian National Flag led by Whitelands leadership team, including CMD Mr. Navdeep Sardana, Mr. Sumit Chaudhary Director, and Mr. Kamal Sardana Director along with armed forces veterans who rode alongside the bikers. The National Anthem & Vande Mataram echoed through the air, uniting all attendees in a collective sense of pride and unity. A striking tribute to Indias 77th Independence Day was rendered when the bikers ingeniously arranged themselves to form the number 77 with their motorcycles.

Whiteland Corporation, echoing the spirit of Independence Day has been making rapid strides in the realm of Real Estate of Gurugram. The organization has built a strong reputation by adhering to a corporate culture focused on transparency, inclusive growth, and sustainable projects.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...