August 15, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Whiteland Corporation’s Jubilant Independence Day Celebration

2 min read
9 mins ago

Whiteland Corporation, a prominent player in the real estate sector, successfully hosted a memorable Independence Day celebration on August 15, 2023, at the picturesque Whiteland Aspen project site in Sector 76, Gurgaon. The event, held in collaboration with BMW Motorad, HOG – Armed Forces Chapter India, Red Fort Chapter Delhi, India & Capital Central Delhi (NCR) brought together a vibrant display of patriotism, unity, and community spirit.

Whiteland Corporation’s Jubilant Independence Day Celebration

The day began with fervor as more than 250 bikers concluded their exhilarating Freedom Ride, which kicked off from Manesar and culminated at the Whiteland Aspen Project site. This Freedom Ride not only showcased the riders passion for biking but also their deep-rooted love for their nation. The Founder & Chairman of Whiteland Corporation Mr. Navdeep Sardana, expressed his gratitude for the enthusiastic participation, stating, “Seeing the bikers conclude their Freedom Ride at our project site was a heart-warming sight. Their energy and commitment to celebrating our nations Independence were truly inspiring.”

Whiteland Corporation welcomed the bikers in a traditional manner, adorning them with garlands & performing a tika ceremony that resonated with brand ethos Global Outlook served with Indian Values. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and camaraderie as bikers shared their stories and experiences from the road & what freedom of riding means to them.

The pinnacle of the event came with the dignified hoisting of the Indian National Flag led by Whitelands leadership team, including CMD Mr. Navdeep Sardana, Mr. Sumit Chaudhary Director, and Mr. Kamal Sardana Director along with armed forces veterans who rode alongside the bikers. The National Anthem & Vande Mataram echoed through the air, uniting all attendees in a collective sense of pride and unity. A striking tribute to Indias 77th Independence Day was rendered when the bikers ingeniously arranged themselves to form the number 77 with their motorcycles.

Whiteland Corporation, echoing the spirit of Independence Day has been making rapid strides in the realm of Real Estate of Gurugram. The organization has built a strong reputation by adhering to a corporate culture focused on transparency, inclusive growth, and sustainable projects.

About Author

See author's posts

More Stories

4 min read

Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY24 Revenues up 21% YoY to Rs. 3,215 Crs Q1 FY24 EBITDA up 33% YoY to Rs. 388 Crs

15 hours ago
2 min read

Anti – Corruption Ministerial Meeting concludes in Kolkata

17 hours ago admin
4 min read

CINI celebrates IICCHAA-UJJAN Program with HIV Children on the Eve of Independence Day in Kolkata

18 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Whiteland Corporation’s Jubilant Independence Day Celebration

9 mins ago
2 min read

How To Book Tickets For ODI Cricket World Cup 2023? Step By Step Registration; Process Opens Today

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Independence Day Vibes! MS Dhoni Wears Camouflage, Rides Honda Repsol 150 in Ranchi in VIRAL VIDEO

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Virat Kohli Talks About Emotions of Independence Day in Heartwarming Video

3 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights