August 12, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

“Women Must Ensure National Ambition for Global Good is Recognised”: Smriti Irani

3 min read
1 hour ago

Speaking on India’s women-led development phase underlined by PM Modi, Smriti Irani, Minister of Women & Child Development said, “The very phrase ‘women-led development’ is a tectonic shift of not only narrative, but perception. Women in our country were always looked at as beneficiaries, waiting to be rescued. To march forward on the development path, we need to have participation of women.” She was speaking at News18’s Rising India – She Shakti conclave.

“Women must ensure national ambition for Global Good is Recognised”: Smriti Irani

“We are at a time in our country’s history where we can catapult to new achievements in new areas for a greater good. Cannot afford to lose this opportunity,” she added.

“The union minister criticised the previous Congress rule for ignoring women’s issues, such as their safety as well as lack of sanitation and proper hygiene.” “The Congress government in 2005-06 knew that women were getting raped in the open; in 2010, it knew that the GDP (gross domestic product) was taking a hit due to lack of sanitation. Building toilets was never considered glamorous in the politics but now women have access to toilets. Before 2014, many people said women can’t start a business, but now Mudra has made it possible for them,” she said.

Irani shared an anecdote featuring ‘Missile Woman of India’, Tessy Thomas, when she was the union education minister and how she was instrumental in getting the eminent scientist nominated to the IIT Council, the apex body of all Indian Institutes of Technology.

She described her experience when she held the first meeting of the council, where the room was full of male scientists. “I asked them about a woman representative but they told me that I was the ‘face’. But I told them I was the politician, and walked out of the room to make a phone call. I immediately called Tessy Thomas, and asked her if she would like to be nominated by me to the IIT council. She literally choked; the Missile Woman of India choked,” she said.

Irani added, “It’s not that women of merit didn’t exist, but she (Tessy Thomas) was not in that room. Women, when they are young, are told that they will only reach a certain level of achievement, so it’s incumbent upon my generation and the one after me to recognise the potential of those before us.”

“New18’s Rising India-She Shakti” is a movement that empowers women, celebrates their saga of success, and encourages their continued progress. It is a symbol of Indias commitment to fostering gender equality and inclusivity across all aspects of society.

About Author

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

55-day Long Shiv Mahapuran: Divine Shiv Linga Installed with 100 Million Sacred Mantras

1 hour ago
5 min read

MECS, in Association with their India Partner, Finovista, Announces Investor Pitching & Connect Initiative in Clean Cooking Sector

2 hours ago
5 min read

Tanla Unveils Sustainability Report for Fiscal Year 22-23

19 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

“Women Must Ensure National Ambition for Global Good is Recognised”: Smriti Irani

1 hour ago
3 min read

55-day Long Shiv Mahapuran: Divine Shiv Linga Installed with 100 Million Sacred Mantras

1 hour ago
3 min read

Tommy Paul Upsets Carlos Alcaraz, Ends 14-Match Winning Streak

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Wasim Jaffer Has This To Say About Sanju Samson And Shubman Gill

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights