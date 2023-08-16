Xsolla, the acclaimed global video game commerce company, has announced a strategic expansion into the Asian gaming market backed by a series of powerful partnerships with renowned industry leaders such as Privo, AppsFlyer, and Crypto.com.

Asia has long been recognized as a vital market, housing over half of the nearly three billion video gamers worldwide. Given the rising number of smartphone users, the region has witnessed an exponential growth in the mobile gaming market value. Recognizing the potential, Xsolla is fortifying its presence in the Asian gaming market, including India, with the establishment of a new local office in Tokyo.

Xsolla Strengthens its Global Presence with Expansion into the Booming Asian Gaming Market

Forging partnerships with leading providers

Among the newly forged partnerships is a significant collaboration with Privacy Vaults Online, Inc. (PRIVO). As a forerunner in childrens online privacy and identity management solutions, PRIVOs partnership with Xsolla aims to amplify direct-to-consumer distribution strategies for game developers. This partnership ensures enhanced payment safety and protection for users.

Furthermore, Xsolla has integrated with AppsFlyer, a premier B2B SaaS/marketing technology enterprise, to provide game developers with cross-platform data-driven insights. Another groundbreaking collaboration has been announced with Crypto.com, a global cryptocurrency platform. This integration will allow Xsollas Pay Station platform users to complete transactions using Crypto.coms checkout solution.

Aiming at fostering positive evolution in the gaming industry

Anton Zelenin, Chief Product Officer, Fintech of Xsolla, commented on the expansion, stating, “At Xsolla, we are not just focused on elevating the gaming experience. We are committed to fostering positive evolution as the industry continually grows. Our collaboration with PRIVO is a testament to our dedication to enhancing video game commerce security, especially for our young gamers and their guardians.”

As an addition to its suite of products, Xsolla is set to integrate the Parental Control feature later this year. Designed to prioritize the safety of young players, the Parental Control feature offers parents a hands-on approach to manage their childrens digital transactions, ensuring only authorized payments are processed.

Tokyo office has opened in 2023

In another strategic move that demonstrates its commitment to the Asian gaming community, Xsolla has expanded its reach by opening a local office in Tokyo, Japan. This decision not only amplifies Xsollas dedication to the growth of the Asian gaming industry but also strengthens its already established footprint in China, Korea, and Malaysia.

Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla, expressed his enthusiasm about the Japan expansion, “Our dedication at Xsolla revolves around supporting game developers with customized solutions tailored to their unique challenges. We are eagerly anticipating the addition of new team members who will offer localized assistance to our partners in Japan.”

Established in 2005, Xsolla has consistently offered a dynamic set of tools and services catering specifically to the video game industry. Its ongoing mission revolves around addressing the complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization, ensuring game developers and publishers reach a broader audience, earn higher revenue, and cultivate lasting relationships with gamers worldwide.

About Xsolla

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla has been a transformative force in the global video game commerce industry since 2005. It provides game developers and publishers of various scales with tools and services to monetize and launch their games across multiple platforms. With a global reach and offices located in diverse cities, Xsolla collaborates with titans of the industry including Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, and many more.

