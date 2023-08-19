Yolo247 is the “Gold Sponsor” for Cricket Ireland – India Vs Ireland T20Is

Yolo247, a prominent player in the Indian online gaming industry, has announced its partnership with the India Vs Ireland T20Is 2023 as the Gold sponsor. This partnership will enable Yolo247 to mark its presence not just among the Indian audience but also across the British Isles.

Yolo247 – “Gold Sponsor” for Cricket Ireland – India Vs Ireland T20Is

The “India Tour of Ireland 2023” is a 3-day tournament that is taking place in Dublin. In this enthralling cricketing extravaganza, the matches are scheduled to start on August 18th, culminating with the 3rd match on August 23rd.

Yolo247 has been entertaining cricket fans with its unlimited fun and entertainment with live-matches, scores, live-updates, prediction games, and much more.

Vinod DSouza, Chief Marketing Officer of Yolo247, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “It has been a great privilege for Yolo247 to become the GOLD sponsor of the inaugural “India VS Ireland T20Is 2023“. We look forward to positioning ourselves as a strong player in the market and showcasing our commitment towards the gaming community through similar entertaining sporting associations.”

The collaboration between Yolo247 and the IND VS IRE T20 represents an opportunity for both parties to engage with their respective audiences and create unforgettable experiences. The partnership will also aid Yolo to increase its reach to global audiences and develop brand visibility on a larger scale.

About Yolo247

Yolo247 is one of the leading players in the Indian online gaming industry, offering a wide array of games to its users. The platform provides sports betting options and features popular games such as Aviator, Roulette, Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, Teen Patti, and more. Moreover, Yolo247 offers a range of renowned and accessible games that cater to the diverse preferences of gaming enthusiasts in India.

Recognizing Yolo247s commitment to excellence, the platform was recently honored with the prestigious Economic Times Excellence in Gaming and Entertainment award. This accolade further underscores Yolo247s dedication to delivering a world-class experience for sports fans and casino gaming enthusiasts alike.

www.yolo247.com is operated by SNK Entertainment and is licensed and regulated by the Gaming Curacao. Yolo247 ensures a safe and private environment for online gaming experiences with the most advanced security measures and continuous auditing of games and processes.

