Zoya’s New Brand Film with Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja Celebrates being Yourself

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, today presented a new brand film to launch its new autograph collection – My Embrace, that powerfully depicts the brand’s philosophy of finding innate joy in being your most authentic self. Featuring Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja, the campaign evocatively brings to life, the Zoya woman’s bliss in embracing every aspect of her unique journey through life. The film accompanies the launch of Zoya’s new autograph collection ‘My Embrace‘ – a signature identifier of the luxury atelier, that continues its tradition of redefining the way fine jewellery is experienced through meaningful pieces of wearable art.

Sonam Kapoor with Amanpreet Ahluwalia launch Zoyas My Embrace

“At Zoya we have always believed that women should be able to celebrate the joy of being just who they are, irrespective of the many roles they play in life. Our new film journeys to the very soul of Zoya, a word which means ‘alive’. Through this campaign we hope to inspire women to powerfully embrace who they are,” says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya. “The narrative showcases our autograph collection ‘My Embrace’, a talismanic symbol of self-acceptance, created around the belief that you feel truly alive only when you embrace who you are and are comfortable in your own skin.”

Featuring 26 trademarked designs; sleek bangles, bracelets, pendants, high gloss rings and earring hoops the collection is simple in design yet significant in its craftsmanship making it the ultimate collector’s piece. MY EMBRACE is a Zoya Design Innovation trademarked as a distinguished shaped bangle featuring a singular pear-shaped diamond in a prominent setting. The emotional inspiration of a self-embrace is translated with rich sculptural dynamism into a continuous flow and a harmonious integration of components in a marvel of engineering.

The film features Sonam Kapoor-Ahuja blissfully breaking into dance while enjoying a favourite song to delighting in the creativity of her cooking to enjoying moments of reflection in nature or while reading a book, the message of celebrating being yourself is presented through a montage of mundane moments brought alive by her love for herself.

Says Ajay Ram, Creative Partner & Founding Team Member at Spring Marketing Capital, “The credit for this collection goes to the mastery of the Zoya jewellery design team. The element of the embrace has been crafted into a most elegant form factor. Our attempt was to recreate the design philosophy in an effortless narrative. Collaborating with Sonam Kapoor allowed us to explore her vibe amidst spaces she finds most joy in, setting the right tone for the collection to come alive.”

The campaign will be promoted on outdoor, social media, print, digital, OOH and television and theatres.

Zoya’s ‘My Embrace’ translates the idea of celebrating yourself, just as you are, into a deeply symbolic product that is designed to make your every day meaningful.

For more please visit: www.zoya.in

About Zoya

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its expert craftsmanship and distinguished design. Redefining the way jewellery is experienced in India, Zoya now enters its fourteenth year of operations creating meaningful pieces of wearable art product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Zoya’s eight boutiques in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Zoya’s personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience of warm luxury for its exclusive products. Zoya now extends its service through video-assisted jewellery advisory and home trials.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...