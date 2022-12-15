5th Edition of Couture Runway Week 2022 Powered By IIFD Begins in New Delhi, Presenting Top Fashion Designers on the Runway

Couture Runway Week is India’s next biggest fashion trade event held, in its 5th season at Welcomhotel by ITC, Dwarka, New Delhi. CRW was supported by IIFD Chandigarh. It is powered by partners and backstage support.

5th Edition of Couture Runway Week 2022

Couture Runway Week (CRW) is India’s finest fashion trade event which gives young designers a platform to showcase their collections on the global fashion stage. CRW showcased collections from over 50 New Gen and Next Gen designers.

“Every big designer is small some day, and those who have started today will be huge someday. It gives us a lot of pleasure to bring up the young dynamic designers who showcase their talent at CRW platform every season. My team makes a genuine effort to generate some real business for these designers to exhibit their work to an audience of buyers etc. to support brands to build networks and expand business. The event was attended by bloggers, investors, buyers and fashion enthusiasts,” said Aarti Tiwari, CRW Managing Director.

Show attractions were Bollywood Actress Ishita dutta her newly Release film Drishyam 2 Walked as showstopper for The Front Row by Seema Kashyap and made the evening more glamorous.

Couture Runway Week, invited designers from across India for two days of fashion shows. Varija Bajaj was the event’s Grand finale designer who showcased her collection Office and you along with various upcoming designers. Designer Seema Kashyap, who showcased her cocktail collection, the stunning Ishita Dutta of Drishyam 2 fame, brought the curtains down for her brand, The Front Row. Also, designer Saunderya Malhotra Label, her colors of Rainbow represented the women of today. It was full of beautiful rainbow colors with many fitted silhouettes and plunging necklines. It comprised everything a woman of the times desires. Gandhian Fab by Amin Farista with showstopper Lawyer and Super Model Nisha yadav.

The event also featured a business-to-business marketplace which permitted featured designers to exhibit their work to an audience of buyers etc. to help brands to build networks and expand distribution.

Designer Abira by Beena showcased a beautiful sari collection, ChicTog Designer Kirti presented a collection inspired by cultures and traditions worldwide and blended them with modern art.Fashion Club by Neha, VinishaRao Couture also showcased their styles.

Silai by Bharti Mittal with showopener Nisha Yadav and Showstopper Saumya bhandari of splitsvilla fame, Being Beautiful Look by Neharika Sharma, followed by Russian designer Tanya Dayal, Beautiful wedding collection by Tehhzeeb Couture show opened and closed by top influencers, Vastram Design Studio, Sara Miraaz Khan, Alice 18, Salvaged who made amazing collection by used sarees, Tanisa, Tricha by Richa Sachdeva, Tanisa by Tanya Sharma, Vaatsaalyaa Charitable Trust for Education by Dr. Kapil Kishor, New Gen Designers ShahidAfridi, Ritu, Alisha, designer Gaurav Gupta, Saikat Sunny Couture, an emerging designer, KhushbooSahu, Karamusha Blessings by Monika Redhu, Mohd. Javed along with A. Matin Pasha, Sumaya, Kaunis Couture by Neha&Hansi, IraniMitra, Shubhvastra by Vidya and komala, Lakshmi Chhanya from North East, SalilKapoor who showcased kid’s collection, Vastra Chowk. The day 1 finale was done by designer Ravi Rajoria.

“The primary power of any fashion week is the talent that the week showcases. CRW Season 5 is a gateway to business opportunity. If, as they say, you can make it happen in New Delhi, you can do it anywhere,” In the words of Creative Director CRW, Shivam Rajput.

Couture Runway Week is supported by Delhi Film Academy (DFA) as official Media Partners. Xene Jewelers, who gifted special Jewelry in the event and was an official Jewelry partner, Pressto as Wardrobe Maintenance Partner and. SG model Management and The Front Row as Talent partners. Design Partner being Rebanta academy that had a perfect presence and Makeup Partner Lakme Academy. Special support by Tanu Bakshi Makeovers, Vandana SahayVerma & Anjali panjiyara Makeovers.