Akzo Nobel India launches new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx, the Ghar ka Champion

AkzoNobel, the maker of Dulux paints in India, has launched the upgraded next generation, ultra-premium offering in its trusted Weathershield range of exterior paints – the new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx.

New Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx

The new Weathershield Powerflexx comes powered with the company’s innovative Triple Defence Technology which is powered by the advanced PU modified acrylic. This results in an improved brand promise of longer lasting 12-year assured protection of home exteriors against all-weather conditions. Now, homeowners can now rest assured that whatever be the case – extreme heat, extreme rainfall, impact of UV rays, surface cracks, dirt or dust – the new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx will keep their home exteriors looking as good as new for more than a decade.

“Given the harsh impact of climate and weather on homes, consumers today are increasingly demanding high-quality exterior paints that can protect and keep their homes looking beautiful for longer. Enhanced with the breakthrough Triple Defence Technology, Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx now provides even longer-lasting protection for homes, and greater peace-of-mind to homeowners with an extended 12-year protection assurance, making it the ultimate Ghar ka Champion,” said Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, AkzoNobel India.

Within the exterior paints category, Dulux Weathershield distils the best of science, innovation, and the magic of Dulux to offer meaningful benefits to homeowners.

The Triple Defence Technology provides Superior Crack bridging, Superior Weather resistance and Superior water resistance properties to home exteriors.

The advanced PU modified acrylic technology addresses homeowners’ long drawn battle with surface cracks, thanks to the paint’s tough yet stretchable film composition. Additionally, the product which is positioned as a champion product “Ghar ka Champion” also protects homes against dampness, algae, fungus, alkali build up and paint peel, thus keeping homes looking pristine for longer periods.

The all-new Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx is now available for purchase at authorised Dulux retail outlets across the country. Visit www.dulux.in for more product information and colour inspiration.

About AkzoNobel

We supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities – and the environment – are increasingly relying on. That’s why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from a pioneering paints company that’s committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.

For more information, please visit www.akzonobel.com.

About Akzo Nobel India Limited

AkzoNobel India has been present in India for over 60 years and is a significant player in the paints industry. In 2008, the company became a member of the AkzoNobel Group. With employee strength of around 1,500, AkzoNobel India has manufacturing sites, offices and a distribution network spread across the country. All manufacturing facilities have a state-of-the-art environmental management system. Its commitment to Health, Safety, Environment and Security (HSE&S) has been among the best-in-class globally, with due care being taken to protect people and the environment.

For more information, please visit www.akzonobel.co.in.

