Alibaugh becoming the Next Billionaire’s Lane after Dubai

Holiday home acquisitions are on the rise with many HNI’s choosing to invest in properties away from the hustle of daily life for a slice of calm. Be it the Ambani’s recent record-breaking deal for the expansive Casa Del Sole, a 17,000 square feet home in Palm Jumeirah Island for USD 82 Million, the epicentre of luxury in Dubai or ace athlete Virat Kohli’s bespoke home with Avas Living in Alibaugh. With the same world-renowned team of SAOTA conceptualising and designing both homes, cutting edge homes and design is gaining momentum in India. “Building my second home in Alibaugh with Avas Living. The villas are designed by the worlds best architects focusing on everything I find important – wellness, health and technology,” claims Virat.

Outdoor Deck and Pool, Avas Living

Requests for bespoke homes close to the Mandwa Jetty in premium locales within Alibaugh designed with all the frills having ticket sizes between Rs. 35-50 Crore are not uncommon now with access to the best developers, architects and designers amongst the elite.

“Today you can get all the luxury you desire in your home in India with the best global teams collaborating to bring your vision to life. Be it a slide from the master bedroom to the pool, tennis courts or even a skateboard park in the lawns, everything is possible and we at Avas has personally indulged many of these requests,” says CEO and Founder of Avas Living, Aditya Kilachand. Avas Living, a first of its kind residential luxury wellness community in Alibaugh, designed by SAOTA, will have a limited number of villas for a discerning few, anchored by a sprawling wellness spa, restaurants, juice bars, bike trails, children’s area and more. The expansive villas in Avas Living feature a private pool deck, sprawling living spaces and bedrooms designed to align one with the natural circadian rhythm.

Alibaugh is fast earning its space as the lifestyle destination in India with some of the world’s best architects like SAOTA choosing to prioritise projects in the region like Avas Living, which has caught the attention of HNIS like ace athlete Virat Kohli, actor Ram Kapoor and Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank, investing in second homes within the community.