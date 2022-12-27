Your passion is your identity! Encouraging people to follow and grow their passion, Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG Direct-Selling companies, recently launched yet another one-of-its-kind campaign, ‘Passion ko Do Poshan‘ with Olympian Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. The campaign reiterates the brand’s continuous efforts towards focusing on fueling one’s passion with adequate nutrition support to achieve excellence, in line with its commitment to helping people live better, healthier lives through a powerful and inspiring digital film featuring its brand ambassador Mirabai Chanu.

Commenting on the campaign, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu said, “Im honored to be associated with – Nutrilite from Amway, which is globally recognized for its plant-based approach to dietary supplements. As a professional athlete, I am always looking for ways to live a fit and healthy lifestyle and, in my journey, Nutrilite provides the adequate nutrition to level up my game and never slow down.”

Passion Ko Do Poshan with Amway Nutrilite & Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, “Amway has always held a distinctive and compelling approach to driving forward its vision to make India healthier. In line with this, we are thrilled to announce our new campaign – ‘Passion ko do Poshan‘, that personifies the essence of our nutrition and wellness brand, Nutrilite, the world’s No.1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements, which brings together the best of nature and the best of science. As people focus on excelling in their passion areas, they often miss out on providing their bodies with the nutrition, which acts as fuel in their journey towards their goals.This campaign reflects how people’s passion is synonymous with their identity, and, along with a proper diet, Nutrilite provides them with the required nutrition support. Through our flagship brand, Nutrilite, which offers bestselling products such as Nutrilite All Plant Protein powder, Nutrilite Daily, Nutrilite Salmon Omega – 3 and Nutrilite Cal Mag D Plus, we inspire people to keep pushing their boundaries every day. We have extended our partnership with Mirabai Chanu, which I am sure will continue to help us champion our commitment towards the health-conscious Indians, driven by passion, to level up their nutrition to accomplish their dreams. We are elated to see the vivid response across India that our initiatives have received.”

The narrative of the film ‘Passion Ko Do Poshan‘ alludes to how the Olympian Mirabai can be an inspiration to thousands of women, challenging women to stand up for themselves, raise the bar by following their passion to shine, thus setting a benchmark and be an inspiration to others, and in their journey, Amway Nutrilite supporting their nutritional needs. This one-of-its-kind campaign, conceptualized and created byLaw & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi brings alive the elements of nutrition by beautifully weaving in the iconic brand Nutrilite, recognized, and lauded globally for its innovative plant-based approach to dietary supplements. “We partnered with Amway to start a powerful conversation, encouraging people to ‘feed their passion‘ and promote the role of nutrition through Nutrilite, as a partner in their journey to achieve excellence in their area of passion,” said Rohit Malkani, Joint National Creative Director, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi.

The digital film has been rolled out across Amway’s digital platforms, such as Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. As a part of the campaign, there is a series of insightful and engaging nutrition-led interventions planned across regions with its Amway Direct Selling Partners and their consumers.

Creative Team

Agency: Law & Kenneth | Saatchi & Saatchi

Agency Creative Team: Rohit Malkani, Shalini Singh, Chandrashekhar Dey

Production House: Conversation Films

Post-Production House: Prime Focus

Director: Arjun Chakradhar

DOP: Emil Ashok

Music: Arjun Iyer (Shop); Gaurav Chatterji (Bharatnatyam)

About Amway India

Amway India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amway with headquarters located in Ada, Michigan, USA. Amway is the worlds [1]#1 direct selling company with presence in over 100 countries & territories.

Globally, Amway is 60+ years old, US$ 8.9 billion, manufacturer and direct seller of quality consumer goods. Amway’s innovation and industry-leading R&D has seen more than 750 patents granted and another 220 patents pending. Amway has more than 500 scientists, engineers, and technical professionals who extend our innovation and science capabilities through 11 locations to deliver global, regional, and local product research and development.

Amway India sells more than 140 daily use products across categories like Nutrition, Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care and Consumer durables through Amway Direct Retails and Direst Sellers who make personal recommendations regarding the use of distinctive quality products. Amway products are widely recognized and appreciated for their quality and value. These products are backed by a [2]money back guarantee for 100% satisfaction of use.

Amway products are popular not just in India but across the world. Nutrilite is the [3]worlds No. 1 selling vitamins and dietary supplements brand. Nutrilite has established itself as a leading brand in the vitamins and dietary supplements category in India as well.

Amway India also offers ‘Attitude‘, an entry level premium skincare and cosmetics brand targeted at India youth. The product range has been developed taking the needs of Indian consumers into consideration.

[1] DSN Global 100 Lists – Direct Selling News [2] As per refund policy of Amway [3] Source: www.euromonitor.com/amway-claims “Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, World GBN, Retail Value RSP, % breakdown, 2022 data based on custom research conducted April – August 2022