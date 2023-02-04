ART Fertility Hosts ANNO-the 1st International Fertility Conference in India

Read Time: 3 Minute, 9 Second

The conference focused on the increasing need for affordable and effective fertility treatments.

The event was attended by the finest researchers and clinicians from India and abroad.

ART Fertility Clinics today hosted the First World Fertility Conference ANNO 2023 at the Hyatt Regency in Delhi. The conference attracted 200+ doctors from India and over 15 international medical faculty from around the world. The conference was graced by Dr. Human Fatemi, and other eminent IVF experts, including Prof. Pasqualino Loi, Dr. Barbara Lawrenz, Prof. Sara Brucker, Dr. Laura Melado Vidales, and Prof. Luca Gianaroli. The conferences theme was Reproduction in an Individualised Medicine Era.

The conference focused on how ART has made significant strides in patients medical and clinical care over the past two decades. It also underscored the importance of ARTs active involvement in human reproductive research.

Indias IVF market size was estimated at $793.27 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach $3,721.99 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.45%. The market growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of infertility among couples, growing awareness of assisted reproductive treatments, and supportive government initiatives.

The conference highlighted that the practice of commercial surrogacy or hiring a surrogate mother in India is prohibited in all its forms by any surrogacy clinics, gynaecologists, embryologists, or other medical professionals. This will now facilitate more avenues for research related to more advanced fertility treatments.

Furthermore, Indias 2021 Act permits the option of altruistic surrogacy. Also, Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act 2021, passed by the Parliament in December 2021, provides regulations for assisted reproductive technology clinics and banks, prevents misuse, and ensures the safe and ethical practice of ART services.

Speaking at the conference, Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Group Medical Director, of ART Fertility Clinics said, “Assisted reproduction technology (ART) has come a long way in recent years, with advancements in areas such as preimplantation genetic testing, in-vitro maturation, time-lapse imaging, artificial intelligence, and gene editing. These developments have not only improved success rates in ART but also enabled individualized medicine, where treatment is tailored to a patients specific medical and genetic needs. The integration of personalised medicine and telemedicine in ART have also ensured better diagnosis, management, and access to care for patients.”

ANNO 2023 provided IVF experts with the perfect platform to exchange scientific ideas on infertility – a global health issue affecting millions of individuals of reproductive age.

This event was unique in that it brought together specialists from around the world to discuss the latest developments in IVF treatments and share their collective knowledge and experience towards the goal of expanding access to effective infertility solutions.

About ART Fertility Clinics

ART Fertility Clinics has established itself as a global leader in fertility treatments and research due to clinical excellence in delivering the highest pregnancy success rates, cutting-edge technology and infrastructure, and proprietary research and techniques. Over the last seven years, ART Fertility Clinics has grown to become the Middle Easts leading institute for Human Reproductive Medicine, with clinics in Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Al Ain, and Dubai. As part of Gulf Capitals global expansion initiative, ART Fertility expanded its presence in India with six fully operational clinics across the country from the year 2021 onwards and more than 20 clinics already planned to open in India, Europe, Asia, and globally.

ART Fertility is well-known throughout the world for its research and advancements in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART). ART Fertility brings exceptional standards of processes, protocols, and policies that have helped thousands of births to date with international expertise and region-specific know-how. Visit ART Fertility Clinics online and on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

