Auto Expo 2023: Advik Hi-Tech Unveils 2025 Roadmap with Innovative Product Line-up Spanning Across Multi-fuel Segments

Turnover projected to double by 2025

New Product showcase at Expo comprises of:

New Electric Oil Pumps, Electric Water Pumps with 3-way and 4-way control valves, and Electric Vacuum Pumps.

Latest generation Hydraulic CBS Disc Braking System, and Mechanical CBS Drum Brake Systems

Latest CNG Regulators developed in collaboration with Nikki Co. Ltd. of Japan for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles, including the entire CNG system comprising CNG ECU, Injector, Filling Valve, and Tank Valve.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generators developed in a joint venture with H2X Global Ltd., the Australian vehicle and powered products manufacturer to accelerate the development of next-gen sustainable power solutions with a focus on Truck, Bus, and light commercial vehicles and generator set markets.

Advik Hi-Tech (Advik), the leading global Tier-1 auto component supplier, unveiled an expansive portfolio of its latest technology solutions spanning across ICE, Electric Vehicles, CNG & Hydrogen fuel segments at the 16th edition of the Auto Components Expo in Delhi.

As Advik transitions from a component manufacturer to an end-to-end systems solution provider, the company outlined its growth strategy for 2025 to double its growth in the next three years. The company has earmarked a Capex of about 500 Crore Rupees to meet its expansion requirements for product and capacity development over the next three years.

Some of the new products unveiled at the Expo by Advik include:

Latest (ICE) Product showcase: Next generation of oil pumps, water pumps, and vacuum pumps. These products help meet the Euro 6 Emission norms and will bolster Advik’s strong ICE portfolio globally, further. Also on display are the new generation EGR Valve, Solenoid Purge Valve, and Solenoid Air Secondary Valve. These products will not only further reduce CO2 and particulate matter emissions but also improve the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

Advik also announced the launch of new Electric Oil Pumps and Electric Water Pumps with 3-way and 4-way control valves for improved thermal management and lubrication for ICE and Electric Vehicles. This also includes an Electric Vacuum Pump to aid braking in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles in collaboration with Entecnia, Spain.

Launch of the latest generation Hydraulic CBS Disc Braking System and Mechanical CBS Drum Brake System which will cater to the growing Electric Vehicle 2 wheeler market in India.

In the Alternative Fuel segment, Advik showcased the latest CNG Regulators developed in collaboration with Nikki Co. Ltd. of Japan for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles including the entire CNG system comprising of CNG Electronic Control Units (ECU), Injectors, Filling Valves, and Tank Valves. With Nikki’s established technology and Advik’s manufacturing capabilities, The CNG regulators will cater to Passenger Cars & Commercial vehicles market and industrial forklifts and stationary generator markets.

While in the Hydrogen fuel segment, Advik & H2X Global, Ltd., the Australian vehicle and powered products manufacturer introduced their patented Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Generators to help advance the hydrogen projects in India and global markets with the initial focus on the Truck, Bus, and light commercial vehicles and stationary generator set markets.

Building on the strong expertise of Advik in technology component development and the global experience of H2X with over 22 million km of distance covered by vehicles with their hydrogen systems to date, the Joint venture will further expand their footprint in the European and Asian markets. Production is expected to commence by the middle of 2023 and the products will be marketed under the H2X brand.

The Advik-H2X collaboration will also undertake the application of Methanol fuel cells, providing another clean alternative to hydrogen in certain products, ensuring full capacity utilization of the fuel cell division of the company.

Both the above launches in both the CNG and Hydrogen fuel cell segment will help to forward Advik’s vision to create an innovative and sustainable ecosystem of technologies and services for reducing emissions, thus helping to expand the adoption of more green and clean technologies for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Bhartia, Managing Director, Advik Group of Companies said, “Our technology showcase at the Expo is the next step on our vision of becoming a leading solutions provider for the evolving multi-fuel market both in India and globally. With all our products being manufactured in India, it underlines our responsibility to drive the industry and further the Government of India’s mandate for Atmanirbhar Bharat. With Advik being selected for PLI, it is a testament to our commitment to adopt and indigenize leading global technologies for the Indian market. For example, the CNG regulator and Electric Vacuum Pump is part of Advik’s approved PLI and it will cater to OEM demand both in India and international markets.”

Brendan Norman CEO of H2X who joined Advik for the exhibition said, “The opportunity to expand our company using India, a trusted partner recently recognized by the Australia-India Free Trade Pact, and a world leader in technological advancement, together with Advik Hi-Tech which is a company over the past 24 months we have seen offer top of the world quality and precision and acts with total grace and class is an amazing chance for us to grow our business strongly into the future. Through the course of the exhibition we have met with several OEMs and have seen significant interest in the hydrogen space and the cooperation with Advik and we see a number of opportunities to work together with these.”

While Advik continues to be a world leader in Pumps, Tensioners & CBS Braking product category, the company is aiming to become an end-to-end systems solution provider with a comprehensive portfolio of complete Hydraulic Disc Braking Systems, Mechanical Drum Brake Systems, Thermal Management Systems, CNG Fuel Systems, and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems to cater to both domestic and global demand.

The Advik Hi-Tech Pavilion can be visited at Stand No. 4.62 in Hall No. 4GF of the Auto Expo, Pragati Maidan from 12th to 15th Jan 2023.

About Advik Hi-Tech

Advik Hi-Tech is a World leading manufacturer of oil pumps, water pumps & vacuum pumps for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, tractors, and two-wheelers. Advik is also a leader in chain tensioners, solenoid valves, CBS drum brake systems, and hydraulic disc brake systems for two-wheelers. The group also offers technologically advanced products for mobility OEMs. Last year the company acquired the manufacturing facility of Hanon Systems Bengaluru, thereby ensuring its entry into the vacuum pump and water pumps for the passenger car segment in India and Globally. Through this latest collaboration, the company will strive to widen its customer offering in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segment.

For further information, please visit website www.advik.co.in.

