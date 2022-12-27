Chand Belani and Rajat Kaushal have kicked off the promotion of their upcoming short film, “Ek Samosa Do Chai”. The movie is nominated for the Scarab Short Film Festival.

Ek Samosa Do Chai

The Scarab Short Film Festival (SSFF) is an internationally regarded independent short film festival established to bring independent global cinema to the world stage.

Ek Samosa Do Chai is the story of two individuals from different walks of life who meet at a restaurant by chance. Ishwar Sharma, a loner, and Jagriti, who may lose all she has ever loved. Both characters are struggling and are on the verge of giving up. When they come together, their lives are a jumbled mess. Is this fate’s “small signal”

We all struggle in life in our own way, trying to make sense of its lessons, feeling desperate at some point and hoping for a miracle. Written by Abhijeet Sahay, the short film attempts to connect the audience emotionally with the characters.

The film is available on all leading OTT platforms, namely MX Player, Hungama Play, VImovies, and AirtelXtreme, and will soon stream on Hotstar.

This 14-minute short film features the performances of the lead actors, Archana Kumar and Chand Belani. The talented Rajat Kaushal has directed the short movie. The film also stars an ensemble cast of new actors: Abhijeet Sahay, Abhinav Pandey, Shashank Raghvendra, Sarah Fazal, Chandan Mondal, Chethan Kumar, and Dhwani Prabhakar. Pavan Daxini is the director of photography, editor, and production head.

ESDC is the first film in the history of Bangalore to be shot entirely on the Arri Alexa camera. Arri Alexa is Hollywood’s favourite camera system, used in big-budget Hollywood productions like The Avengers and Iron Man 3. Director Rajat Kaushal wanted to give the best visual experience to the audience. He made the short film on a big scale!

“This film is about humanity and empathy. Sadly, human connections and emotions are lacking in our society these days. “It’s a story that reminds us that a little goes a long way,” shared Chand Belani, the actor and producer of the movie.

The recognition has thrilled Chand Belani Productions, a Bangalore-based production company, for its short film, “Ek Samosa Do Chai”. “Adhure” is another upcoming film by Chand Belani Productions.

“We’re so happy that our short film has been chosen for screening at this film festival in Dubai,” Chand Belani and Rajat Kausal said in a joint statement. “This film shows the emotional conflict in today’s world. It’s a story of fate designing our lives by coincidence.”

Rajat Kaushal is the director of several award-winning films, including Night Alone, Ek Baar ki Bat Hai, and Choti si Zindagi. He said, “Ek Samosa Do Chai” is my best work. It’s a story that is very close to my heart. I experienced a similar incident and felt this needed to be said. I am incredibly proud of my team for this outstanding work.”

“Ek Samosa Do Chai” has been screened at various film festivals across the country, including the Suchitra Film Society in Bangalore. The film has been submitted to other short film festivals across the globe.

For more information about Chand Belani Productions, visit youtube.com/@chandbelaniproductions8633.