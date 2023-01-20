Bajaj Finance Revises FD Rates up to 40 bps: Now Earn Returns up to 8.10 percent p.a.

Read Time: 3 Minute, 23 Second

Once again, Bajaj Finance has happy news for all the investors, and it has increased the FD rates by up to 40 bps points. The new rates will be effective from January 20, 2023. According to the announcement, the interest rate for FDs with a maturity of 44 months will be 8.10% p.a. for senior citizens, and 7.85% p.a. for customers below 60 years of age.

The new rates will be applicable to all new deposits and renewals with Bajaj Finance for a tenure of 12 to 60 months.

A comparison of old and new interest rates for cumulative FD for is given below:

Customers below 60 years of age

Senior citizens

Period (months)

Old Interest Rates

Revised Interest Rates

Old Interest Rates

Revised Interest Rates

12 – 23 months

7.05% p.a.

7.15% p.a.

7.30% p.a.

7.40% p.a.

15 months

7.20% p.a.

7.30% p.a.

7.45% p.a.

7.55% p.a.

22 months

7.35% p.a.

7.45% p.a.

7.60% p.a.

7.70% p.a.

33 months

7.30% p.a.

7.70% p.a.

7.55% p.a.

7.95% p.a.

44 months

7.70% p.a.

7.85% p.a.

7.95% p.a.

8.10% p.a.

You can calculate the returns on your investment at the revised FD rates with the FD calculator.

Along with the revised rates there are other benefits that Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers:

a. Start with Rs. 15,000 to begin investing and satisfy the minimum investment requirement. The maximum investment for internet clients is Rs. 5 crore; there is no maximum investment for offline clients.

b. Multiple Tenure: A tenure of between 12 and 60 months may be selected. The interest rate on your investment will depend on how long you hold it.

c. Flexible payout frequency: You can either opt for a non-cumulative fixed deposit for payment of principal and interest on maturity, or get choose to receive interest payments every month, quarter, half-year, or every year.

d. Special tenure for higher returns: Bajaj Finance offers special tenure with greater returns. Special tenures are 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, 39, and 44.

e. Highest credit rating: Bajaj Finance has been accredited CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) ratings for maintaining the highest security standards to safeguard the interests of their customers.

f. Systematic Deposit Plan: Start investing with small monthly deposit and receive revised interest rates on each monthly deposit.

Invest online in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit with its end-to-end online process. You can even use their FD calculator to estimate your earnings for different investment terms and make informed decisions. So, take advantage of the new and improved FD rates and start growing your wealth today by investing in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 62.91 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

