Taking the retail revolution to the next level, Bhutani Group, one of the leading real estate developers, has unveiled its keenly awaited project ‘62 Avenue’ at Sector-62, Noida. A one stop solution for premium retail spaces, the ‘62 Avenue‘ is the perfect amalgamation of an architectural form and a work of art.

The project witnessed such an encouraging response of the buyers that its 50% inventory got sold out within a few hours on the first day of its launch. Offering a wider experience than just physical shops, the future ready retail centres at ‘62 Avenue‘, present one-of-a-kind destination to meet and engage with each other and get entertained while trying out new products and experiences in a big way. Comparable to global standards, the multidimensional retail centres at ’62 Avenue’ are poised to become a meeting point for kindred spirits, leading to unexpected and memorable encounters.

Speaking at the launch of ‘62 Avenue‘, Mr. Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Group said, “After the overwhelming response to our projects Alphathum and Cyberthum we are pleased to announce the launch of 62 Avenue in Noida. The project is all about offering an exceptional integrated lifestyle and an amazing shopping experience to the connoisseurs of luxury and excellence. We are certain that 62 Avenue too will continue to delight our consumers and generate a huge response just like our previous projects.”

Presenting an awe-inspiring architectural marvel, the distinctive structure of ‘62 Avenue‘ with its lack of sharp angles, is seemingly supported at the entrance by a breathtakingly tall waterfall that elegantly invites the world in. The singular seamless perforated roof with its wraparound latticed skin and distinctive flowing lines, gives it an organic texture that undulates with the land and is in sharp contrast to the boxy commercial spaces the world has been exposed to.

Thoughtfully designed ‘62 Avenue‘ offers retail with a gourmet side to the foodie shoppers. It encompasses fine dining restaurants, al fresco terrazzo dining, cafes for a quick bite, club dining, pubs and lounges with amazing views of the Noida skyline. It also provides an imaginative bent of mind for large centre spaces to accommodate art installations and cultural events.

Among the other exclusive features of ‘62 Avenue‘ include Indias largest interior waterfall, a 32 metre water feature that cascades from the top levels of the Building. Other than world-class retail spaces, ‘62 Avenue‘ provides several avenues of relaxation such as bowling alleys, and a games zone. It ensures that entertainment is always a part of the core experience for the visitors at ‘62 Avenue‘, engaging all ages and poised to deepen a sense of community interaction.

Bhutani ‘62 Avenue‘ is situated in the heart of Sector 62, Noida which is a prime location dominated by the IT/ITES offices. Despite being an IT Hub, the area lacked a good retail destination so it created increasing consumer demand for a vibrant retail space that Bhutani Group has sought to fulfil.

A well-developed location surrounded with cosmopolitan population, Sector 62, Noida has rapidly grown to emerge as a much sought-after destination for the shopaholics. While it has excellent social and civic infrastructure, it’s also close to premium residential projects and business hubs with a great natural surroundings. In addition Bhutani ‘62 Avenue‘ will further transform this bustling location into a premium lifestyle destination.

