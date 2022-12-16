Couture Runway Week Season 5, Powered by IIFD, Showcases Budding Designers from India’s Various Leading Fashion Institutes

Couture Runway Week is India’s next biggest fashion trade event held, in its 5th season at Welcomhotel by ITC, Dwarka, New Delhi. The show was strongly supported by IIFD Chandigarh as powered by partners and backstage support.

5th Edition of Couture Runway Week 2022

Couture Runway Week (CRW) is India’s finest fashion trade event which gives young designers a platform to showcase their collections on the global fashion stage. CRW showcased collections from over 9 Fashion & Design Institutes from all over India.

The day 1 show opened by Neeshya Institute of Skill Development with the theme Blue Moon representing rhythm of time. The design partner of CRW Rebanta academy came all the way from Jabalpur to present a memorable collection. Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is mystery. Today is a gift. That is why it is called the present. They presented an exclusive collection on this theme. On day 2 by ICF – International College of Fashion, followed by, whereas various upcoming Institutes, Janki Devi Vocational Centre New Delhi. The event was additionally graced by the book release of Me and My Moonstone by Kavya Digani & Kavita Kabira alongwith the Arts of Mandala by Tanvee Rathore & Kavita Kabira and a special walk for healthy lifestyle by official Nutrionist Paridhi Singh. The painting exhibition by IP Arts Academy added to the creativity and grace of the event.

Indian Institute of Fashion & Design powered the most exclusive Couture Runway Week held at Delhi and displayed some stunning collections by budding designers of IIFD. Since its inception in 2004, IIFD has never failed to prove its excellence in the design and fashion industry. This event by IIFD was another milestone in their success! It was the perfect opportunity for the designers to showcase their talent, boost their morale and steal the show! Essential Treasures and Pieces of Perfection were the collections presented by the designers at IIFD. The designs defined womans power and focused on the importance of luxury essentials. The model wardrobe-inspired designs by the students displayed the level of creativity these students hold. The outfits were a blend of love, adventure, emotion and luxury!

Quote by Vimi Vansil – Director, IIFD, “Couture Runway Week was a very successful show and we would thank Ms. Aarti for giving the opportunity to our students to showcase at the event and experience the workings of a fashion event. We will continue to associate with CRW for the coming seasons too.”

IWP Academy showcased the entire collection of its most versatile collection, featuring various designer collections, namely Violaceous Journo that depicts an important profession in this hue. Inspired by the profile of a journalist, preparing for the 2. CHECKERED BOARD: This theme is inspired by a checkered board, a board of checkered pattern on which checkers is played. Ebony depicted a dense black hardwood and, unlike most woods, it doesn’t float; it sinks in water. These dresses were the perfect choice to be worn over cocktail, dinner parties. Followed by VOUGUISH SAPPHIRE: a precious gemstone typically blue or turquoise in color. This concept is inspired by this gemstone evening wear collection with slight accessories and made with luxurious and royal fabrics. Last but not the least, MYSTIC MADHUBANI: a pret collection of Indo- western garments depicting the artistic paintings which practiced in the Mithila region of India and Nepal.

Satyam Fashion Institute, Noida (NCR) is one of the premier design institutes in India. Satyam fashion institute has been established only for girls with the vision of promoting and nurturing the student’s creative minds.This Show by Satyam Fashion Institute has been organized with the support of the collection. The collection presented was a combined effort of Dr. Vandana Jaglan & Dr. Neetu Malhotra, Satyam & Team

“The primary power of any fashion week is the talent that the week showcases. CRW Season 5 is a gateway to business opportunity. If, as they say, you can make it happen in New Delhi, you can do it anywhere,” In the words of Creative Director of CRW, Shivam Rajput.

Couture Runway Week is supported by Delhi Film Academy (DFA) as official Media Partners. Xene Jewelers, who gifted special Jewelry in the event and was an official Jewelry partner, Pressto as Wardrobe Maintenance Partner and. SG model Management and The Front Row as Talent partners. Design Partner being Rebanta academy, which had a perfect presence and Makeup Partner Lakme Academy. Special support by Tanu Bakshi Makeovers, Vandana SahayVerma & Anjali panjiyara Makeovers.