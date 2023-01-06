D2C Hijab Brand – Hijab Kart Launches New Website

Read Time: 2 Minute, 18 Second

Hijab Kart is excited to declare the launch of its new website, hijabkart.in. We have brought for you a range of hijabs in-store, making it easy for you to view it, wishlist it, and finally Kart it. For day-to-day casual wear, scan our cotton collection, which offers comfort complemented by style. Or you may choose to stand out from the crowd with our variant chiffon. When having a difficult day, the Georgette hijab is the best call! Cut the days crap with our easy Georgette hijab wrap. Got a party to attend and feel the hijab will spoil your look No more, because our exclusive silk shimmer promises nothing less than enhancing your wear, while our Satin collection comes to back it up.

The site features:

We enable free shipping all over India with no minimum cost.

Convenient Filter option to select hijabs as per your preferences.

We accept Cash on Delivery.

Easy online payment methods to allow our customers a hassle-free experience.

Easy 7 days exchange/return on damaged products.

“An official website was much required, especially when you see your brand booming. It gives you a whole lot of boosting to reach out to greater mass. Hijab Kart website will be all fun and frolic. Happy to see the brand progressing one step at a time,” said Naima Naz, Co-founder of Hijab Kart.

“Super excited for the launch of our website which was long due. Our only goal is to serve hijabis with utmost style, comfort along with modesty. We will keep adding more and more products to the site giving a huge variety of hijabs to select from,” said Kutbuddin Saleh, Co-founder of Hijab Kart.

It is our pleasure to invite all our customers to explore the new website and pour love. Each product has been assigned a specific product description, for a clearer understanding and evaluation. We prioritize to add the product image which matches the closest with the authentic colour. Manual check is performed to make sure no damaged product reaches you.

We believe not all crowns come in diamonds, some are just in the form of hijabs. So welcome to Hijab Kart all the queens out there! Shop now to pick the crown that fits you best.

About Hijab Kart

Our idea was to make possible the notion of combining modesty with style. Every women deserves a hijab, we come to the rescue with an affordable range of products for all occasions. You name a shade and we have it!. We make sure to never let you depart disappointed.

We want to uplift the ideology of hijab and make it a symbol of pride for all the ladies. Because there is NOTHING we cant do in our hijab. Right

About Post Author