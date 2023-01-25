DPIFF Co-Powered by Partner Nutrilite by Amway Emphasizes the Importance of Holistic Wellness for a Healthier India

Read Time: 3 Minute, 21 Second

India’s most prestigious award ceremony, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 (DPIFF) is nearing, and like every year, this year to the grand event is expected to be full of memorable moments. Prior to the main event in February, the 22nd of January has proven to be a grand success for DPIFF as the team held a star-studded Press Conference at Taj Lands’ End. Industry luminaries such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Founder & Chairman of Pen Studio – Jayantilala Gada, MD of Filmcity – Dr. Avinash Dhakane, I.A.S., DG, Ministry of Culture – Adwaita Gadanayak, Aditya Roy Kapoor were among the estimable personalities who attended the event anchored by Sharman Joshi.

Chandra Chakraborty, Sr. Vice President – East & West, Amway India at DPIFF 2023 Press Conference

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 Co-Powered by Nutrilite by Amway will pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India at the annual ceremony. At the Press Conference, anchor Sharman Joshi invited Shri Chandra Chakraborty, Senior Vice President of the East and West Region of Amway India, to share some insights on Amway India’s efforts toward creating a healthier nation and the role of cinema. Mr. Chakraborty said, “It is our honor to be associated with the most prestigious DPIFF awards. Cinema continues to have a strong influence on people’s minds, helping brands tap into their passions and enabling brands to establish an emotive connection with the consumer. Our association with DPIFF gives us a platform to spread our brand’s core value proposition of holistic wellness and gain deeper consumer mind space.“

“For over two decades, Amway India has been empowering people to live a healthy life by offering innovative, world-class quality, nutrition, and wellness products in line with the fast-evolving consumer needs. Our products from our flagship brand Nutrilite, a global leader in nutrition, are backed by thorough research and science, which comes from a rich legacy of over 80 years of perfecting a plant-based approach to supplementation, making it one of the key differentiators for the brand. Nutrilite by Amway stands for quality, and we see great synergy with DPIFF, which celebrates brilliance in Indian cinema and encourages aspiring youth to thrive, helping them live better lives,“he added. Nutrilite is the World’s No 1 selling vitamin and dietary supplement brand with its seed-to-supplement approach has earned the trust and loyalty of consumers the world over. Nutrilite combines the best of nature with the best of science to provide quality vitamins, minerals, and dietary supplements to help people fill the nutrition gap in their diet so that India can advance one thriving step at a time towards being a healthier nation.

For 2023, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards has endeavored to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism.The prestigious platform plans to honor the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendor from all corners of the nation while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. The ceremony will be attended by governors, ministers, celebrities, and other important dignitaries, and will celebrate the rich heritage of Indian cinema in commemoration of the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India’s only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel. The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are art forms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, please visit www.dpiff.in.

About Post Author