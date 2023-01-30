Globesecure Technologies is in Advance Stage to Acquire a Cyber Security Firm

Read Time: 1 Minute, 24 Second

Globesecure Technologies (NSE Code – INE00WS01056) a digital transformation company in India with a focus on cyber security is in advance stage of due diligence for acquiring stake in ProTechmanize Solutions Private Limited.

The proposed acquisition of stake in this Company will enable Globesecure Technologies Limited strengthen its position in the growing digital transformation as it operates in cyber security services industry. The decision for acquisition of stake shall be subject to the due diligence completion and approval of Board of Directors.

The current valuation of ProTechmanize solution is around 90 crores. The further details will be announced after the due diligence.

ProTechmanize Solutions Private Limited incorporated on May 21,2018 is into Cyber Security and Information Technology solutions and services. The acquisition with help GSTL for better synergy and strengthen its position in the cyber industry.

ProTechmanize Solutions Private Limited is focused on Cyber Security and Information Technology solutions and services Company, established by professionals with a cumulative experience of over 200+ years in the field of cyber security, Information Technology, TI Security and data Center operations. They are into the same business of Globesecure Technologies Limited.

ProTechmanize solutions Private Limited team believes in providing a right set of solutions and services to their customer by tailored programs and approach.

Globesecure technologies (GST) is a nationally recognized systems and technology integrator that offers design, integration, and technical services, GST leads its clients through technology and system changes in Networking, Security, Performance, Acceleration, Monitoring, Application delivery control & Storage systems.

It has created a structure that supports customers from solution design and project implementation to training and technical support after the project is complete.

For more information, please visit www.globesecure.in.

