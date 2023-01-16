Grow Your Wealth and Earn High FD Rates with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Read Time: 3 Minute, 40 Second

Wealth creation is a steady process that involves planning, patience, and perseverance. Investing in the right tool to make this a reality is of paramount importance. The fixed deposit is one such safe instrument that guarantees good returns with virtually no risk. However, most of these fixed-income instruments offer lower returns. If you aim to earn more and keep your corpus safe from market risks, then choosing an instrument like Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a safe bet. As it provides the dual advantage of higher FD rates and safety of deposit.

Here is why you should invest in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to grow your wealth:

1. Highest FD rates

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers interest rates that go up to 7.95% p.a. for deposits. Senior citizens get an additional rate benefit of up to 0.25% p.a. on base rates. These are one of the highest FD rates offered by any financiers in the investment market. Making this an ideal investment avenue to earn more and grow your savings.

Here is an example to show you the returns you can make at 3 different tenures as a senior citizen investor and an individual aged below 60 years.

Senior citizen

Initial deposit

Tenure

Interest rate (p.a.)

Maturity value

Rs. 5,00,000

12 months

7.30%

Rs. 5,36,500

Rs. 5,00,000

44 months

7.95%

Rs. 6,61,891

Rs. 5,00,000

60 months

7.75%

Rs. 7,26,200

Citizens aged below 60

Initial deposit

Tenure

Interest rate (p.a.)

Maturity value

Rs. 5,00,000

12 months

7.05%

Rs. 5,35,250

Rs. 5,00,000

44 months

7.70%

Rs. 6,56,228

Rs. 5,00,000

60 months

7.50%

Rs. 7,17,815

2. Easy loan against FD facility

The main idea of having investments is that one should be able to use the funds when one needs them the most. With Bajaj Finance FD, investors can easily avail of a loan against their FD of up to 75% of the deposit value. These funds can be used as a free flow of cash required during unforeseen situations, etc.

3. Online FD calculator

You can easily calculate the returns using the online FD calculator on the Bajaj Finance website by putting in your investment payout option, tenure, and initial deposit amount. Since it is a fixed income instrument the interest rate remains constant throughout the chosen tenure. This makes it easy to estimate your returns at maturity. This feature is very useful for senior citizens who are planning their retirement savings.

4. Online process and highest credibility ratings

You can invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit through a 100% end-to-end online process without having to worry about the safety of returns and timely payouts. Bajaj Finance is accredited with the highest safety ratings of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable).

Armed with this information, you can now easily choose to invest in a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit to grow your savings.

5.Multiple payout options can help you set up a secondary source of income.

You can book either cumulative or non-cumulative Bajaj Finance FDs, and the latter can come in handy when you need a steady stream of funds. With this option, you can choose to receive interest payouts at your convenience and create a secondary income stream.

The options include monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual payout modes, and you can pick any based on your needs.

Do note that the interest rate applicable on non-cumulative FDs varies. Ensure to use the fixed deposit interest rate calculator to know the rate applicable and the interest you will earn for the different payout options.

6. Small monthly deposits

Additionally, Bajaj Finance provides consumers with a Systematic Deposit Plan, which enables them to begin their investment journey with manageable monthly payments as low as Rs. 5,000. Through the various tenure options offered, these modest monthly instalments can grow into a sizable corpus over time and help your profit significantly.

With the information provided above, it is reasonable to say that a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit may successfully protect your portfolio against hazards and steadily increase your funds. Start the new fiscal year off properly by reserving an online fixed-term investment with Bajaj Finance from the convenience of your home!

