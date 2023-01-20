Hafele’s Classic Duo 80 VF

Read Time: 2 Minute, 17 Second

Hafele houses a comprehensive range of Sliding Systems under its SLIDO brand for every imaginable furniture, indoor or outdoor application. They offer unconditional access and optimal functionality coupled with distinctive designs and the latest technologies. While our range holds the potential to holistically meet your varying sliding door needs, we also work incessantly to better the feature packages that we offer to you through our range. A true testament to this proposition is Hafele’s overlapping sliding solution for wooden doors-Classic Duo 80 VF. This sliding system allows the mounting of 2 or 3 doors onto your wardrobe front, where each door can weigh as high as 80 kg and can be as wide as 1800 mm. Meant for expansive wardrobe applications, this Vorfront sliding system offers smooth functionality and convenient handling of wardrobe doors. Besides durability and versatility, this system also offers seamless transitions like never before. Whether the door is opened or closed with force, the in-built soft close mechanism-Double-sided Smuso, gently reduces the intensity of the action and then smoothly draws the door to its final stop in either direction. The system is also compatible with E-Drive which allows complete opening of sliding doors with a gentle push or remote control.

Hafeles Classic Duo 80 VF

Log onto www.hafeleindia.co.in/Store-locator/index.html to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

Website: www.hafeleindia.com/en/

Customer Care Toll Free: 1800 266 6667

Customer Care WhatsApp: +91 97691 11122

Customer Care Email ID: customercare@hafeleindia.com.

About Hafele

Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003. The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise network of over 190 shops along with over 500 direct dealers and 90+ distributors who in turn cater to over 8000 satelite dealers. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

