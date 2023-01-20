Happiest Health Launches Exciting New Services in Health and Wellness Space

Read Time: 2 Minute, 50 Second

Health and wellness knowledge enterprise, Happiest Health is set to release India’s first Health and Wellness Lifestyle Print Magazine, which will offer credible knowledge on health and wellness-related topics.

Raghu Krishnan, Chief Editor of Print & Publishing at Happiest Health, Mr. Ashok Soota Chairman of Happiest Health and Mr. Anindya Chowdhury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Happiest Health, unveil Happiest Health print magazine

The second offering being launched today is a mobile app that will be one-of-a-kind in producing knowledge on early diagnosis, gentler therapies, the latest developments from the intersection of health and technology… and much more! Happiest Health is also introducing an array of wellness programmes, to enhance physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental wellness. Finally, there is also a Metaverse Platform that will help users experience health and wellness knowledge in virtual space.

Talking of the new services, Ashok Soota, Chairman, Happiest Health said, “These complement our digital offering and will make Happiest Health a unique health & wellness enterprise.” Ashok Soota added that Happiest Health had built the nation’s strongest team for content creation in the health & wellness space. “The print magazine will help us to leverage this capability to address an even wider audience. Our first issue’s theme is Women’s Health. The issue has inspiring and uplifting stories for women of all ages. It includes stories on people who have battled health issues and are leading better and healthier lives,” he further said.

Mr. Ashok Soota Chairman of Happiest Health launches exciting New Services In Health & Wellness Space

To keep up with the rapid pace of growth in digital services, Happiest Health has introduced a more immersive and engaging experience by launching a metaverse platform that enables users to access health and wellness knowledge in the virtual space. Chief Executive Officer & President, Anindya Chowdhury said, “We are starting our metaverse journey with knowledge of diabetes. It will explain how blood sugar spikes affect our brain when we consume different kinds of food. You can keep track of your blood sugar levels, find information and management support, to name a few utilities. Our ultimate aim is to build a repository of virtual reality experiences that cover a range of topics such as understanding of the human anatomy, interactive mental health sessions with experts, and much more. We want to create a thriving community where users can connect with each other, experts, and healthcare providers in a virtual space.”

Happiest Health also launched different wellness programmes, which will help people cope with everyday stress better and to make healthier lifestyle choices. The programmes include Mindfulness, Tai Chi, Laughter Yoga, Dance Fitness, Yoga, and Karate. All these are delivered by renowned global experts in their fields.

Happiest Health is a global health & wellness knowledge enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. Happiest Health provides credible and trustworthy health and wellness knowledge with views from globally renowned experts and doctors. The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, and newly launched monthly print magazine, and knowledge app.

Happiest Health embraces scientific knowledge with a keen focus on medical breakthroughs providing kinder, gentler therapies including cell-based treatments. It also has deep coverage of integrated medicine including Ayurveda, homeopathy and naturopathy. Happiest Health’s focus on wellness is holistic and energizing. They live by their Mission Statement: “Better Knowledge. Better Health.” and convey its benefits to all.

