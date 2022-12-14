ICode Foundation Concludes the 6th Edition of ICode Global Hackathon – the World’s Largest Coding Competition for Kids

The 6th Edition of the ICode Global Hackathon was concluded on 10th December with 800 finalists from 16+ countries participating in it. The Hackathon 2022 started with over 2 million students from 72+ countries participating in the competition, the ICode Global Hackathon has again emerged as the world’s largest coding competition for school students aged 6-16 years.

ICode Global Hackathon 2022, Worlds Largest coding competition for kids

Designed as a gamified, multi-level event, the 2022 edition of the hackathon started with local-level competitions across 72+ countries. The top 10% of participants at each level moved on to their respective national and then regional finals.

This years final saw 800 of the world’s best young coding minds compete for the coveted prize of ICode Global Hackathon champions. The list of countries included a wide spectrum; from developed nations like the USA, Canada, the UAE, South Korea and Singapore to emerging economies like India, South Africa, Thailand, Philippines, Egypt, Myanmar and others. We also saw strong representation from the African Continent with 14 students participating from Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria.

There were 98 finalists from India in Global Finals. Students form Indus International Pune, DPS Bangalore, Bolton School, GD Goenka, New Delhi, Inventure Academy, Shishugriha Bangalore, and many others represented India in the Global Finals of ICode Global Hackathon 2022. Students from Tier 2 and 3 towns also performed well in the competition.

Ami Dror, the Chairman of ICode Foundation said, “We are very proud of the efforts of all the participants including the 2 million+ students who participated at the local level of competition in their respective countries. As a platform, ICode Global Hackathon is probably the only global platform that helps students test their algorithmic intelligence and computational thinking skills on a gamified platform and benchmark themselves against their global peers.”

“Our students from Australia had a blast while competing in the ICode Hackathon. Kids learned all the basics with the helpful tutorials before taking some truly mind-bending coding challenges.

Parents can relax knowing that their children are learning a life skill, and children get the chance to see how they stack up against thousands of their peers around the world. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the ICode Hackathon in 2023,” said Garry Law, Director of Creator Academy.

Amit Yadav, the Global Head of Partnerships at ICode Foundation said, “The ICode Global Hackathon is a truly global competition with children representing diverse learning cultures and education systems and the ICode platform acting as a strong tool for learning equity in coding education. We are proud of the fact that a large number of students from developing economies featured in the Global top 100 this year.”

The ICode Foundation will launch the 7th Edition of the ICode Global hackathon on 1st March 2023 and will start accepting applications for institutional partnerships from 1st Jan 2023.

About ICode Foundation

It is a leading global organisation that creates and provides assessment, benchmarking, and certification platforms to students, education systems, school systems, and governments around the world; using cutting-edge gamification and AI tools. It organises the World’s Largest Coding Competition for kids – the ICode Global Hackathon.