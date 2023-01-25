Impact Guru Foundation recognized as one of the ‘Top 20 best NGOs of the year 2023’ at the Indian Social Impact Awards

Read Time: 1 Minute, 58 Second

Impact Guru Foundation (“IGF“), an organization that aims to facilitate access to affordable healthcare, especially for the elderly, children, and women, was honored with the “TOP 20 Best NGO’S of the Year 2023” award at the prestigious Indian Social Impact Awards 2023 held in Gurgaon, an initiative by Indian CSR Awards organized by Brand Honchos.

Mr. Ravi Shankar, National Program Lead & Mr Rakesh Kumar, Director of Retail, Impact Guru Foundation receive the award

The occasion was marked by a power packed event to recognize and felicitate social leaders, NGO’s and individuals making a positive social impact in society. Impact Guru Foundation, in the past couple of years, has continued to focus on serving the underserved to build our nation a #SwasthBharatKhushalBharat.

Sundeep Talwar, the CEO of Impact Guru Foundation, said, “We are beyond excited to have received the prestigious Indian Social Impact Awards 2023. I believe this recognition is a testament to the groundbreaking work our team has been doing for the past several years in the healthcare sector. The recognition also asserts that we are on the right path towards our vision of an India where no one has to go through life without inaccessible and affordable treatment. I take this opportunity to thank all our donors and philanthropy partners who have believed in our vision and helped us in our journey.”

Impact Guru Foundation has had a direct impact on the grass root level through its various initiatives such as primary healthcare through the ‘Care on Wheels‘ program, women empowerment under WINGS initiative, livelihood through Kaushal Bharat program, War against COVID-19, Help India Breathe, etc.

Indian Social Impact Awards 2023 recognized 20 best NGOs from across the country and facilitated social leaders, organizations, institutes, and NGOs that are striving to make a positive impact in society across spectra, including but not limited to providing equal opportunities, protection of the environment any other social welfare activity towards humanity or nation building.

About Impact Guru Foundation

Impact Guru Foundation was established in 2014 with the dream of an India where no one has to struggle to access affordable treatment, especially the elderly, children, and women. The main aim is to put forward a platform where every individual is able to avail of preventive, curative, and critical care. Since its inception, IGF has executed projects, impacting over 4,50,000 lives across India.

