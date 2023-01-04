IMS Noida Organized a Workshop on “Tune Your Brain”

Read Time: 1 Minute, 15 Second

Institute of Management Studies Noida organized a workshop for the students on the topic “Tune Your Brain” which was delivered by Mr. Vikaas Naagru, Co-founder & Director of Brain Infinity. The workshop was focused on imparting skills to students that would help them adapt to the new psychological environment they would face after completing academics.

While addressing the workshop Vikaas Naagru discussed with students that to keep a brain healthy for this you need a healthy diet, regular exercise, and mental stimulation to increase your brain function. These factors help the brain receive more blood flow, which promotes cognitive development and maintains cognitive health. Age-related mental deterioration is something we can prevent. Our brains continuously produce new cells, and mental activity encourages more cell growth. The blood supply, oxygen, and nutrients available to active brain cells are better. A center of active, healthy, interconnected cells is then stimulated as new brain cell branches grow.

Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida said as you become older, your brain can continue to learn and develop, but you have to train it regularly for that to happen. We dont use fundamental skills as much these days because our phones take care of everything for us. Brain training turns inactive brain cells into healthy, active ones. Just like physical fitness, brain fitness requires targeted effort through replication. The more you use your brain, the better your mental functions become; brain training exercises are an excellent way to maintain overall brain health.

About Post Author