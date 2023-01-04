IMS Noida Organized a Workshop on “Tune Your Brain”

Institute of Management Studies Noida organized a workshop for the students on the topic “Tune Your Brain” which was delivered by Mr. Vikaas Naagru, Co-founder & Director of Brain Infinity. The workshop was focused on imparting skills to students that would help them adapt to the new psychological environment they would face after completing academics.
While addressing the workshop Vikaas Naagru discussed with students that to keep a brain healthy for this you need a healthy diet, regular exercise, and mental stimulation to increase your brain function. These factors help the brain receive more blood flow, which promotes cognitive development and maintains cognitive health. Age-related mental deterioration is something we can prevent. Our brains continuously produce new cells, and mental activity encourages more cell growth. The blood supply, oxygen, and nutrients available to active brain cells are better. A center of active, healthy, interconnected cells is then stimulated as new brain cell branches grow.
Dr. Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida said as you become older, your brain can continue to learn and develop, but you have to train it regularly for that to happen. We dont use fundamental skills as much these days because our phones take care of everything for us. Brain training turns inactive brain cells into healthy, active ones. Just like physical fitness, brain fitness requires targeted effort through replication. The more you use your brain, the better your mental functions become; brain training exercises are an excellent way to maintain overall brain health.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Modi Bestowed with the Title of Rajarishi
Billionaire, Global Citizen Dr. Bhupendra Kumar Modi was bestowed with the title of Raja-Rishi on the occasion of his 74th...
Corporate India Can Benefit from Digital B2B Spend Management
In a joint whitepaper released by Kearney Consulting and Business Spend Management Platform EnKash, it is predicted that by 2030,...
Home Credit India’s How India Borrows 2022 Study Shows EMI Cards Emerge as the Popular Mode of Consumer Choice
Over 50% borrowers have shown preference for EMI-Cards for shopping or taking credit, followed by credit cards (25%), and new-age...
Bajrang Foundation’s “Jagannama Sankshema Samvatsaram” Garners Public Interest
Bajrang Foundation, the CSR arm of Bajrang Urban Infra Private Limited (BUIPL) was incepted by the multifaceted CEO, Mr. Ambati...
PLANET App by L&T Financial Services Crosses 1.5 Million Downloads
PLANET (Personalised Lending & Assisted NETworks) app, launched earlier this financial year for enabling convenience at fingertips of the valued...
EdTech Platform RISE Bags 2022-2023 Great Place to Work Certification
Innovative EdTech platform, RISE, has been recognised as a Great Place to Work in India and certified by the Great...
Average Rating