Indian Racing League Concluded Successfully with GodSpeed Kochi as the League Champions

A highly anticipated four-week long championship for the inaugural edition of the Indian Racing League saw GodSpeed Kochi emerge as the overall champions of the league. Godspeed Kochi entered the final leg placed second on the points table but three straight wins on the Final day saw them snatch the title from the Hyderabad Black Birds.

The fourth and the final leg of the Indian Racing League was concluded at the Hyderabad Street Circuit over the last weekend. The 6 teams of the league were, Chennai Turbo Riders, Bangalore Speedsters, Goa Aces, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Speed Demons Delhi and Godspeed Kochi.

Ranking

Team

1

Godspeed Kochi

2

Hyderabad Blackbirds

3

Goa Aces

4

Chennai Turbo Riders

5

Bangalore Speedsters

6

Speed Demons Delhi

The championship was decided upon three rounds happened at Indias first permanent circuit Madras International Circuit at Irungattukottai and Indias debut Street Racing Circuit at Hyderabad of FIA Grade 2. The series was promoted by RPPL and run with the support of Italian car manufacturer Wolf Racing. The cars employed were the Wolf GB08 Thunder prototypes also used in the Italian sport prototype championship. The league was broadcast on Star Sports 2.

In Qualifier 1, it was Nikhil Bohra and Ruhaan Alva representing GodSpeed Kochi that took pole and second positions respectively with with best lap time of 1:26.902 & 1:27.726.

In Qualifying 2, it was again Godspeed Kochi, represented by Alister Yoong and FABIENNE WOHLWEND who secured the first and the second spot with the lap time of 1:26.073 & 1:26.592.

Sprint Race 1 saw ALISTER YOONG take the chequered flag for Godspeed Kochi while GABRIELA JILKOVA representing Goa Aces finished second.

Sprint Race 2 witnessed Nikhil Bohra and Ruhaan Alva representing GodSpeed Kochi leading from the front.

In the feature race, Alister Yoong & Nikhil Bohra finished first after a time penalty saw the Chennai Turbo Riders duo of Jon Lancaster and Sandeep Kumar go down by three positions. In second were the Goa Aces duo of KEVIN MIROCHA / GABRIELA JILKOVA.

The Indian Racing League drives Indian communities to root for their respective cities, strengthening the fraternity of motorsports in India. Each team had two cars with 4 drivers which included 1 female driver making it a total of 12 cars and 24 drivers. The Wolf racing team was operating all the competing cars because of RPPLs unique and innovative idea where both men and women have an equal chance to compete on a fair playing field.