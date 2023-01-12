Inflow Technologies Sign Distribution Pact with Filewave, A Pioneer in Multi-platform Device Management Solutions

Read Time: 2 Minute, 48 Second

Inflow Technologies is delighted to announce the distribution pact with Filewave, a pioneer in Multi-Platform Device Management Solutions.

FileWave’s mission is to enable IT professionals around the world to organize, manage and support complex device environments with a unified solution. With the FileWave Management Suite’s multi-platform features and functionality, organizations can manage devices, deploy software remotely, self heal devices, remote wipe data for added security & much more.

Rajesh Kumar, Sr. Vice President, Inflow – Business Unit

Inflow Technologies is the fastest growing Value added distributor in India and is a niche player in the Distribution Services industry providing Value Added Distribution in Cyber Security, Networking, Unified Communications and Collaboration, AIDC & POS, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management and Electronic Security products & related Services in South Asia with revenue run rate of USD 370+ Million. Headquartered in Bangalore, Inflow Technologies has a presence in 15 locations across India & SAARC.

FileWave has helped organizations globally across all verticals to streamline their Unified Endpoint Management and Mobile Device Management practices for nearly 30 years. As a pioneer and global leader in multi-platform device management solutions, FileWave delivers the functionality, expertise, and global community that organizations depend on to effectively manage their digital transformations.FileWave is headquartered in Switzerland and serves its customers with a highly talented workforce located througout Europe, Asia and the USA.

“This new partnership with Filewave for Indian market is a gamechanger for those seeking multiple platforms on a device. With changing landscape of technology and fast evolving work modules such revolutionary products make a lasting impact on the users and stakeholders. At Inflow we are eagerly looking forward to making the desired impact with inclusion of this technology enabling product to our portfolio,” Rajesh Kumar, Sr. Vice President, Business Unit.

“After studying this market we identified Inflow Technologies to be a wonderful fit for Filewave’s go to market strategy. We are very excited with this new partnership, a chance to work with great people, and looking forward to growing together with a clearly defined strategy. Inflow gives us an excellent broad reach with a wonderful network of successful partners,” Tim Bell, VP Sales APAC & EMEA.

About Inflow Technologies

Inflow Technologies was founded in the year 2005 and is headquartered in Bangalore. A niche player in the IT Distribution Services market in India / South Asia. Inflow Technologies addresses the growing needs of organizations to manage and secure information more effectively and intelligently. The team at Inflow Technologies are well-versed with latest and the most powerful technologies available today for locating, organizing, managing, retrieving, analysing, protecting, and presenting information.

Being a VAD (Value Add Distributor) we cater to Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Networking, Automatic Identification and Data Capture & POS, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management, Electronic Security products & related Services in South Asia.

We have direct relationships with 60+ Global Technology vendors, have a strong channel of 2600+ partners, offering one or more solutions to 9000+ end customers. Learn More: www.inflowtechnologies.com.

About FileWave

FileWave offers complete management capabilities for all macOS/Windows computers, iPadOS/tvOS/Android mobile devices, along with an additional reach to Chromebooks.

FileWave brings forth the idea that a broad range of devices running on various operating systems can be managed and supported using a unified solution-centralizing visibility, reducing complexity, enhancing security, and empowering productivity.

