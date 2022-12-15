IRIS Home Fragrances Launch Exclusive Glitter Range this Christmas

IRIS Home Fragrances, the lifestyle and wellness brand of Cycle Pure Agarbathies, has launched an all-new Glitter range to add a sparkle and charm to the Christmas festivities. The brands new Christmas collection inculcates exotic fragrances of Gold Musk and Romance. The offerings include Candles, tapers and reed diffusers gold luster to add a sparkle to the Christmas ensemble and complement the Christmas tree adornments with lights and decorations. The fragrances are radiant and warm with musk undertones that creates a cozy and alluring ambience.

IRIS Home Fragrances Glitter Range

IRIS Home Fragrances has curated the Glitter range of products especially for Christmas. The Glitter range is available at all IRIS Aroma Boutiques across Bangalore, Mysore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune. The personalized Glitter Range can be shopped online by visiting www.irishomefragrances.com for exclusive deals and offers.

Speaking of the Glitter range, Mr. Kiran Ranga, MD and Master Fragrance Creator, Ripple Fragrances, said, “IRIS Home Fragrances believes in offering unique sensory experiences to its customers by offering products that will delight and wow them on every festive or special occasion. With the introduction of the Glitter range, we hope to add a sparkle and smile on the face of our consumers this Christmas. As a company, we focus on fragrance and form design to elevate the experience of fine-living, luxury and well-being. This collection will create a lasting and fragrant memory for the customers.”

This unique fragrance of gold musk has an invigorating top note of orange zest, middle notes of toffee and amber, and a base note of Egyptian Musk. Together, these notes create an alluring gourmand fragrance that captures one’s senses and exudes an aura of sensuality. This Gold Musk fragrance can be used in customized home decor products such as electric vaporizers, ultrasonic aroma diffusers, candles, potpourri, and reed diffusers.

IRIS Home Fragrances Table top potpouri

The brand’s collection of premium fragrance potpourri baskets is another highlight of their Christmas collection. The brand has launched its premium collection of Potpourri ensembles in wooden trays with a fragrance called romance which is a blend of red rose, peony with an undertone of white musk. The fragrance creates a delectable and intimate ambiance. Fragrance potpourri sets by IRIS Home Fragrances are available in various fragrances such as Cherry Blossom, Choco Orange and Floral variants.

IRIS Home Fragrances have also launched their specially curated Floral Garden Pillar Candles for Christmas. Scented candles add radiance and warmth to Christmas fervor and are available in fragrances such as dewberry, musk, coral blue, floral garden, berry pop and cherry blossom. To find them online, visit www.irishomefragrances.com. Customized and personalized gift sets and hampers consisting of any and every product item can be made based on customer requirements.

IRIS Aroma Boutiques offers a diverse selection of fragrance potpourri, floral bouquets, and fragrance-votive candles. Customized gift sets, which include aromatic candles and fragrance sachets, are available. The company also offers an enticing Bath & Body Kit that comprises luxury moisturizing soaps, nutritious body butter, and body spray.

IRIS Home Fragrance Christmas Collection is also available across various hypermarkets in many cities. The collections pricing has been kept flexible to suit any budget, ranging from INR 300 to INR 2000.

About Ripple Fragrance

The IRIS dream is to create complete sensory delight through fragrance and form design. The product portfolio ranges from fragrant oils to reed diffusers, ultrasonic misters, aroma candles, potpourri and gift sets. The fragrances are crafted to transform your mood and create unique memories. Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. is a division of the NR Group, with headquarters in Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is India’s market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand ‘Cycle“. The NR Group is vertically integrated in the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global leader in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts.