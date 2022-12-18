Jagran Lakecity University Celebrates its Seventh Convocation Ceremony

Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal marked its seventh Convocation Ceremony with a graceful event on 17th December 2022. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and Rajya Sabha Member. The event was presided over by the Chancellor JLU, Shri Hari Mohan Gupta.

Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, and Mr Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University along with other distinguished guests at its Seventh Convocation Ceremony

The event was also graced by Mr. Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Pro-Chancellor, JLU, Prof Dr. Sandeep Shastri, Vice-Chancellor, JLU, faculty members, students along with their parents, and other distinguished guests.

Jagran Lakecity University awarded 731 UG & PG degrees and nine Ph.D. degrees. In addition, the efforts and achievements of exceptional students were recognized and rewarded with 11 Gold medals and 26 rank certificates. The university conferred Honorius Causa to three exceptional personalities at this year’s ceremony.

The three well-known individuals honoured with Honorary Doctorates are Former Chief Justice of India, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit; Chairman of Global Creative & Executive Chairman, India, Ogilvy and Padma Shri recipient Shri. Piyush Pandey and President of the Athletics Federation of India and Arjun Awardee Shri. Adille. J. Sumariwalla.

Delivering his Convocation address at the event, Dr. Sahasrabuddhe, congratulated the students on successfully achieving their degrees and applauded their hard work and perseverance throughout their term at the University. He also spoke about the remarkable initiatives taken by the University to ensure the interests of the students are kept at the forefront and how this in turn helps the youth accomplish their purpose.

Shri Piyush Pandey also encouraged the graduating students and advised them to walk on the oath of lifelong learning and bringing laurels to this brilliant university.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor JLU said, “Remember to use your knowledge and powers for good. Now is the time to imagine what’s possible and to consider how you will make an impact and contribute to the public good.“

The annual report read at the convocation by Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Sandeep Shastri highlighted the exceptional initiatives, impact, and achievements of Jagran Lakecity University this year. JLU is currently offering 50+ UGC-approved programs and diverse academic and growth opportunities.

For more information, please visit jlu.edu.in.