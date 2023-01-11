Jai Hind – Red Fort Sound and Light Show to be Open to Public from January 17

Read Time: 3 Minute, 18 Second

Inaugurated by Shri Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister of India

The show will take viewers on a journey that captures the unyielding spirit of India as witnessed by the iconic Red Fort

The show is narrated by the inimitable Shri Amitabh Bachchan and uses world class technology and different art forms like puppets, live dancers and actors

The new immersive Sound & Light Show – ‘Jai Hind’ was inaugurated by Shri. Amit Shah, Hon’ble Home Minister of India at the Red Fort, Delhi yesterday evening. The show has been developed by Dalmia Bharat, the Monument Mitra of Red Fort in partnership with Sabhyata Foundation.

Jai Hind – Red Fort Sound and Light Show organized by Dalmia Bharat, the Monument Mitra of Red Fort

Reinforcing Dalmia Bharat’s commitment towards nation building and celebrating India’s incredible cultural heritage, Mr. Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat said, “We thank the Hon’ble Home Minister for inaugurating Jai Hind – The Red Fort Sound & Light Show.“

Jai Hind is the first Sound and Light show ever to showcase live actors and hi-tech projection mapping technology at a heritage site. I invite schools and college students, government departments and all the residents and tourists of Delhi to watch this world class production.

The Red Fort Sound & Light Show – “Jai Hind” – is a dramatic presentation of Indian History and valor. It brings to life key episodes from India’s history including the tussle of power between the Mughals, the rise of the Marathas, the 1857 War of Independence, the rise of the Indian National Army and the INA trials, the fight for Independence and India’s continuing progress over the past 75 years.

The show is narrated by Shri Amitabh Bachchan as WAQT and is a walkthrough experience staged at – Naubat Khana, Diwan-e-Aam and Diwan-e-Khas – the 3 most prominent locations at Red Fort. The show will be available for public viewing from 17th Jan 2023. The tickets are priced at Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 500.

Days: Tuesday to Sunday

Timing: 6:00 – 7:00 pm (Hindi)

7:30 – 8:30 pm (English)

The Red Fort Sound & Light Show is the third major experience introduced by Dalmia Bharat at Red Fort. In July 2022, Dalmia Bharat launched the Red Fort Centre. The Red Fort Centre is housed in a 19th century British barrack and provides visitors a walkthrough of the Red Fort before they go and see the actual fort.

The Red Fort Centre has the following attractions:

A Museum on the first floor covering 9 main locations of Red Fort

A 360 immersive show

An augmented reality photography zone

A cafeteria

A souvenir shop

In December 2022, Dalmia Bharat introduced Matrubhumi – Projection Mapping Show that has 3 daily shows from 6:00 – 6:30, 7:00 – 7:30 and 8:00 – 8:30 pm.

Matrubhumi captures the journey of India over 5,000 years through projection mapping and laser on the magnificent front facade of the Red Fort. It showcases the ancient Harappan civilisation and the Vedic age, dynasties like the Mauryas, Cholas and Guptas and how India has excelled in the field of spirituality, philosophy, mathematics, science and economics. The show will stir the emotions of Indians and make them feel proud about the ‘indestructible spirit‘ of our Matrubhumi and its people.

About Monument Mitra: Dalmia Bharat Limited

Dalmia Bharat Limited was selected as a ‘Monument Mitra‘ to adopt and develop tourist amenities at the nation’s iconic 17th-century heritage site, Red Fort by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). As part of the government’s “Adopt a Heritage Project“, the company has been given the responsibility to provide basic and advanced tourist facilities at the Red Fort to make the monument tourist friendly and enhance its tourist potential and cultural importance in a planned and phased manner.

Download Press Kit: www.dalmiabharat.com/jai-hind-the-sound-and-light-show.

