Journey to Middle-earth™: The One-and-Only Hobbiton from the Lord of the Rings is Now on Airbnb

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, guests will be transported to Middle-earth™ with an exclusive overnight stay at the iconic Hobbiton Movie Set in New Zealand.

Fans will get the chance to live like Hobbits in the original filming location and explore the behind-the-scenes making of the film trilogies that have become an unexpected holiday classic.

Those interested in journeying to Middle-earth can request to book a once-in-a-lifetime stay on December 14 at 10AM NZDT

For the first time ever, fans from around the world can explore the faraway lands of their favourite holiday films with an exclusive overnight stay at the original Hobbiton™ Movie Set. Russell Alexander is inviting guests to his family’s property to live like Bilbo Baggins and retreat to The Shire™ for an overnight stay at Hobbiton, as featured in the famed The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies.

Hobbiton Airbnb – Yellow Hobbit Hole – Credit Larnie Nicolson

Nestled in the picturesque pastures of New Zealand’s Waikato region on a 1,250 acre working farm, the property’s rolling, green hills bear a striking similarity to The Shire™ as described by J. R. R. Tolkien in The Lord of the Rings, and captivated Sir Peter Jackson’s movie scouts more than two decades ago. The team quickly realised the Hobbits had found their home-and this holiday season, it could be yours.

Alexander will host three individual two-night stays for up to four guests at NZD $10 per night* as an homage to the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, courtesy of Airbnb.

With access to 44 Hobbit Holes, The Millhouse, The Green Dragon Inn, and other beloved locations from the work of J.R.R. Tolkien, guests will take an unexpected journey into Middle-earth for an experience unlike any other.

With sweeping views of The Shire, they’ll enjoy

Cosy overnight accommodation curated by the trilogies’ Creative Director Brian Massey, including a writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins at The Millhouse.

Private access to a personal Hobbit Hole, set up for relaxing moments of Preciousss™ downtime and afternoon tea.

An evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads and plenty of ale, plus Second Breakfast™ and Elevenses™ served daily.

A behind-the-scenes private tour of Hobbiton Movie Set.

Now, one does not simply walk into Middle-earth. There are rules!

House Rules

No Unexpected Parties, please-unless with Gandalf and company.

Bare feet are allowed, but wipe them first.

Magical rings permitted, but keep them secret, keep them safe.

Pony parking is provided only at The Green Dragon Inn.

Straying far at night is discouraged, thanks to multiple troll sightings of late.

No pets are allowed, except Pickles the resident Hobbiton cat.

Never laugh at live dragons…

“For more than two decades, we’ve welcomed millions of passionate fans to Hobbiton Movie Set, but never before has anyone had the opportunity to spend a night in Middle-earth,” Host Russell Alexander said. “I am delighted to share the beauty of my family’s farm and pleased to be hosting this iconic location on Airbnb for fans from around the world.”

“The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films helped grow the appeal of travel to New Zealand amongst audiences around the world. Discovering the magic behind these films remains a compelling drawcard for visitors 10 years on, and one of many incredible experiences to be sought out during a visit to New Zealand,” said Rene de Monchy, Tourism New Zealand Chief Executive.

“We are delighted to partner with Hobbiton Movie Set to give fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit an opportunity to experience Middle-earth like never before,” said Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

“This special campaign brings the magic of these extraordinary films and the beauty of New Zealand to life for Airbnbs global community.”



How to Book

Hobbits, elves, wizards and others may request to book one of three overnight stays on Wednesday, December 14 from 10AM NZDT at airbnb.com/hobbiton. Stays will take place March 2 – 4, March 9 – 11, and March 16 – 18, 2023. You Shall Not Pass! (Without requesting to book, of course).

To request to book, guests must have a verified Airbnb profile, a history of positive reviews and be aged 18+. Maximum occupancy is four persons. Two bedrooms are configured, featuring one queen bed, and the other two king-singles.

Guests are responsible for their own transportation to and from Auckland, New Zealand. Round trip car transportation will be provided for the two-hour journey between the airport and the property. (And just as a Wizard is never late, it’s important our guests arrive at their stay precisely when they mean to).

*Plus taxes and fees. These three individuals two-night stays are not a contest. The Hobbiton Movie Set is privately owned and operated.