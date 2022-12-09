Jupitice Represents India at Asia Pacific Justice Forum in Jakarta

Jupitice, the world’s first Justice Technology (JusTech) Company, represented India at the Asia Pacific Justice Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia. The World Justice Project (WJP) organized the two-day event, which mainly focused on building partnerships for the rule of law. The forum was attended by various representatives of government, the private sector, intergovernmental organizations, the academy, and civil society from throughout the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Raman Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Jupitice, represented India at the forum while sharing his insights on how technology can strengthen access to justice worldwide.

Mr. Raman Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Jupitice

The forum registered participation from various countries, including Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. The event also addressed the regional rule of law issues, including judicial independence, healthy information ecosystems, and access to justice. Elizabeth Andersen, Executive Director of the World Justice Project, Mr. Syarifuddin, Chief Justice of Indonesia, and Prof. Margaret Satterthwaite, UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers, were among the key speakers.

While addressing the issue of lack of access to justice, Mr. Aggarwal highlighted, “Over 5.1 billion people, which is 2/3rd of the world population, have unmet justice needs. The poor quality of justice services has severed people’s trust in the existing judicial system worldwide. In India alone, 97% of the justiciable problems, which is approximately between 5 million & 40 million cases, never reach the Courts.“

He added that the emergence of Cyber Society and minimal use of technology in the existing justice system are key issues hindering access to justice worldwide. He suggested that there is an immediate need to transform the existing archaic technology infrastructure of the justice system to narrow the justice gap.

While briefing the audience on the technology developed by Jupitice, he said, “Jupitice is the world’s first Justice Technology (JusTech) Company. Jupitice’s foundation is embedded with the vision that ‘Justice is a Service‘ that should reach the doorsteps of every citizen (Nyaya Ghar Ghar). Our citizen-centric technology has created a conducive environment for a ‘New Justice Order‘ where justice comes to you and not the other way around.”

Jupitice has recently garnered headlines for successfully hosting the first-ever Digital Lok Adalat in the states of Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The platform managed over 1.35 crore cases during the first and second Digital Lok Adalat while settling a record amount of over 8,000 crore. The platform also registered over 2 crore people during the first and second Digital Lok Adalat, which took place on August 13 and November 12, respectively.

“The United Nations e-Governance Survey, 2022 emphasizes the whole-of-Government approach, policy integration, and use of Big Data Analytics to provide better governance to citizens. It is highly recommended that governments adopt Enterprise Architecture Framework for designing a Single Platform to provide integrated end-to-end services,” he added.

About Asia Pacific Justice Forum

The Asia Pacific Justice Forum is part of the World Justice Project (WJP)’s mission in the Asia Pacific region is to create knowledge, build awareness, and stimulate action to advance the rule of law as the foundation of communities of justice, opportunity, and peace. The two-day event is taking place on December 8 and 9, 2022, in Jakarta, Indonesia, and online. The event will focus on building partnerships for the rule of law and address regional rule of law issues, including judicial independence, healthy information ecosystems, and access to justice. According to the WJP Rule of Law Index 2022, 71% of countries in the Asia-Pacific region experienced a decrease in the rule of law. India, with a score of 0.50 on the rule of law’ index, has ranked 77 out of 140 countries.