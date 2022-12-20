Karan Johar Embraces his Luxe Power on the Cover of HELLO!

The December 2022 issue of HELLO! (a RP Sanjiv Goenka Group publication), celebrates the annual ‘Luxury Edit‘, starring one of the most charismatic personalities of Indian cinema, Karan Johar as the cover star. A Director, Screenwriter, Producer, Actor and an illustrious fashion style icon, Karan Johar shows us how its done in a black power suit and golden shoulder pads and is the perfect personality to grace HELLO!’s bumper luxury issue. Karan Johar is also the Guest Editor, offering incisive and pertinent opinion on the various stories and shoots featured in this months issue.

Cover – HELLO! December 2022

HELLO! Magazine’s Luxury Edit will give its readers an insight into the finest in luxury. In keeping with the luxe theme, HELLO! takes you to New York for an exclusive interview with couturier Sabyasachi Mukerjee who has opened his ultra-luxe store there. HELLO! takes you on a voyage to Rome to get a ringside view of the eco-friendly and lavish Fendi home.

For fashion lovers, HELLO! does a special shoot with the fashionista Athiya Shetty who plays muse to designer Anamika Khanna. MD of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, Priti Paul throws open the doors of her Moroccan -inspired home in Delhi. HELLO! also travels to Dubai for a special shoot with pretty influencers and twins Lailli and Alizey Mirza whose fashionable ensembles are a perfect fit for the luxury edit.

Click here for BTS video of cover shoot – www.youtube.com/watchv=LOtRkW2nE6M

Behind The Scenes With Karan Johar | December Cover Shoot | HELLO! India

Avarna Jain, Chairperson Editorial Board HELLO! shares, “With Karan Johar’s swoon-worthy style choices all-round the year, for HELLO! s December luxury issue, the man looks impeccable in a highly ultra-modern themed shoot. This issue is all about glamour and high living and we’re sure it will take our readers on an opulent visual ride. It’s all things luxe, sophisticated and lavish.”

About HELLO! magazine

HELLO! was launched in 1988 by publisher Eduardo Snchez Junco, owner and chairman of Spains HOLA! Magazine. HELLO! India was launched as a monthly magazine in 2007 and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular publications in the country on all things luxury lifestyle and celebrity. HELLO! carved out a niche for itself for gaining exclusive access to celebrities and their exquisite homes and also for its coverage of Indian royalty, society and the corporate world in beautiful features and spreads in its pages.

About RP Sanjiv Goenka Group

With a US $7 billion asset base the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is one of Indias fastest growing conglomerates with a significant global presence. The Group has 50,000 employees and over five hundred thousand shareholders. The Groups businesses include power and energy, chemicals, retail, IT-enabled services, FMCG, education, media, entertainment, and sports.

For more details on HELLO! magazine, please visit – in.hellomagazine.com.