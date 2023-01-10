Kauvery Hospital Chennai ties up with Aster Med City Kochi for Heart and Lung Transplants

Read Time: 2 Minute, 3 Second

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, a unit of Kauvery Group of Hospitals, a leading multispecialty healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu, ties up with Aster Med City Kochi to improve Heart and Lung Transplants in South India.

Aster Med City is a quaternary healthcare centre in Kochi and one of the largest in South India. It is the flagship hospital of Aster DM Healthcare, a healthcare conglomerate. Through this association with Kauvery Hospital, the organization shall have access to an expert clinical team from Kauvery Hospital to perform heart and lung transplants at their state-of-art facility in Kochi.

Speaking about the association with Aster Medcity, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-founder and Executive Director Kauvery Hospital Chennai says, “Organ transplants have been gaining momentum gradually in India, yet Heart and Lung Transplants are still lagging behind. Some of the challenges are the non-willingness by families of the deceased to volunteer for organ donation, non-availability of highly qualified team of surgeons in some hospitals and most importantly the lack of infrastructure to perform the high complex procedure.

The clinical team for Heart and Lung transplant at Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, includes highly qualified surgeons and supporting physicians who are exceptionally skilled and trained as per international standards. We are also equipped with the latest advancements in performing Heart and Lung Transplant. The team also provides a 360 degree care to transplant recipient right from pre-operative care to post-operative care and rehabilitation. We are pleased to extend this unparalleled expertise and support to Aster Med City, Kochi, one of the leading healthcare organization. Through this association we are happy to provide expertise to beyond boundaries.”

Mr. Farhaan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster Hospitals Kerala & Tamil Nadu from Aster Medcity says, “Organ donation is still at nascent stage in Kerala, and this is due to the lack of awareness among the population on organ donations. Full Organ donation can save upto 8 lives and we have been spreading this awareness and bust the myths revolving around organ donation. At Aster, we have the state of the art infrastructure and we are equipped with latest technological advancements. This, combined with the high end expertise from Kauvery Hospital Chennai, one of the most trusted healthcare organization in the South, we believe this tie up will benefit more patients awaiting heart and lung transplants, which will inturn save lives.“

