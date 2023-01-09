Kishan Patel – A Micro Influencer Based Out of Ahmedabad Gets Wings to his Dreams at DRIM Global

Read Time: 1 Minute, 53 Second

DRIM Global – India’s first performance-based influencer marketing startup gave wings to a young boy, Kishan Patel from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Kishan went from a micro influencer to mega through an exceptional campaign with DRIM and its clients.

Kishan not only grew his follower base from 3000 to 50,000+ but was also able to fulfill his dream of studying abroad. After joining the DRIM Global team of influencers, he managed to take an extremely creative performance marketing campaign live with Dominoes Pizza which went viral in no time. His campaign was widely liked and shared. As a result, the floodgate of brands opened up for him & he used DRIM to realize his dreams of pursuing his studies in Australia. Kishan’ case was a perfect example of a simple boy reaching sky high, without luxury or too many followers and just using his creativity to achieve an exceptional result for the brand.

Yulia Aslamova – Head of Asia – DRIM, said, “We have a base of more than thousand influencers and our pioneering analytical system matches creators and brands perfectly that drives a winning campaign. Through the exceptional Dominos India campaign, the brand created a reach of 10M converting into close to 27K purchases. We aim to empower both are influencers and brand to help them achieve desired results.”

Kishan Patel’s story inspires many in India and proves that it does not need to be glamorous or showcase luxury on social media. It only needs a platform, creativity & the knack to achieve the results for the brand.

About DRIM

Founded in 2019, DRIM is India’s only performance influencer marketing platform that offers end to end management to D2C brands. It helps companies to create a community of brand advocates and establish long term collaboration with influencers. DRIM has assisted growth marketing initiatives for several brands, including Dominos, Gourmet Garden, Swiggy, Zepto, McDonalds, and Snapdeal, with the use of its algorithms and a skilled team of over 500 talent managers. These growth campaigns have helped in acquiring millions of customers for these brands. The brand envisions to become a unicorn and dominate the influencer marketing niche in the coming years.

