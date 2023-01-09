Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Boosts its Customer Experiences by Partnering with Clootrack

Read Time: 2 Minute, 15 Second

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (“Kotak General Insurance“) today announced that it has partnered with Clootrack, an AI-driven, real-time customer experience platform. The latters comprehensive intelligent customer experience analytics platform offers a fully SAAS model, gathers and analyses billions of customer reviews to help enterprises understand “why” customer experience drops.

Clootrack’s ability to process and analyse large amounts of data from multiple sources will help Kotak GI with informed decision-making

This tie-up will empower Kotak Mahindra General Insurance with actionable insights into its non-life insurance products through customer feedback and understand gaps in the market to improve its customer experience. Clootracks ability to process and analyse large amounts of data from multiple sources will help Kotak GI with informed decision-making. The granular insights and findings will uncover patterns, trends, and relationships that can be used to fine-tune operations, improve customer offerings, and identify new growth opportunities.

Pulak Sarmah, Senior Vice President & Head – Marketing, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, said, “Customer insights are extremely crucial in today’s age of rapidly evolving customer expectations which shape experiences. Specially in a category with very little product differentiation, creating positive customer experiences is imperative and Clootrack’s platform will help us do that.”

Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer of Clootrack, commented on the significance of the partnership, “We are proud to be associated with Kotak General Insurance. In this digital era, it is vital to manage moments of truth to create a positive customer experience, especially in general insurance products like motor, health, home, and commercial. This would entail training employees to handle customer interactions effectively, designing products or services that meet or exceed customer expectations, and using customer feedback to improve the overall customer experience. In this endeavour, Clootracks AI capabilities will help with qualitative, strategic, and actionable insights to improve customer experience.”

About Kotak General Insurance

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) is a 100% subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customised products and services leveraging state of art technology and digital infrastructure.

For further information, please visit www.kotakgeneral.com.

About Clootrack

Clootrack is an intelligent customer experience analytics platform for enterprises and high-stake decision-makers. Clootrack’s powerful AI-driven engine helps brands understand the qualitative reasons “why” their customer experience drops. all in real-time.

For more information, please visit www.clootrack.com.

