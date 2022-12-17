L&T Financial Services Partners with the Mumbai Press Club for RedInk Awards 2022

Recognises journalists in the Business and Economy Award category

Mr. Anu Abraham from Mathrubhumi wins RedInk Award for print/online journalism, while Ms. Sonali Shinde from Saam TV wins the award for television/video journalism

L&T Financial Services (LTFS), one of the leading non-banking financial companies, has partnered with the Mumbai Press Club for the RedInk Awards 2022 to celebrate the spirit of good journalism that encompasses quality writing, fair play, and high ethical standards. With this partnership, L&T Financial Services has recognised journalists in the Business and Economy Awards category.

Justice B N Srikrishna, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India along with Dr. Rupa Rege Nitsure, Group Chief Economist, L&T Financial Services presenting the award to Ms. Sonali Shinde, Saam TV, winner of Business and Economy category (television/video) at the RedInk Awards, organised by Mumbai Press Club

Mr. Anu Abraham from Mathrubhumi has won the RedInk Award for print/online journalism, while Ms. Sonali Shinde from Saam TV has won the award for television/video journalism in the Business and Economy Award category. The awards were presented to the journalists by Dr. Rupa Rege Nitsure, Group Chief Economist, L&T Financial Services in the esteemed presence of Justice B N Srikrishna, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India.

On this occasion, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings said, “It gives me immense pleasure to partner with the Mumbai Press Club to honor journalists at the RedInk Awards. Journalism is the force behind progressive social change and these journalists, with their in-depth knowledge, sheer analysis, and grit, write articles that have a far-reaching impact among various stakeholders. I believe this profession reflects the values of discipline, integrity, ambition, and pride, which are also the values that drive the culture of L&T Financial Services. The way these values guide journalists in their journey of storytelling, in a similar way they have also helped us achieve leadership positions in our chosen ‘Right to Win’ businesses through which we aim to create value for our stakeholders. Our values form the backbone of our company and I am confident that these four values will surely help us achieve our Lakshya 2026 goals.”

The RedInk Awards stand as a reminder of the larger purpose of journalism and its responsibility to the civil society. More than 25 journalist achievers are awarded each year, for their contribution to the field of journalism. In its 11th year now, RedInk Awards have established itself as a brand in the news industry. This year, it received more than 1,600 applications from participants across Maharashtra. Veteran journalists including Mark Tully, Late Vinod Dua, T N Ninan, Dr. Prannoy Roy, N Ram, Late Vinod Mehta, and Mrinal Pandey are some of the past RedInk Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

The awards are a multi-layered contest of print/digital and video stories. First, eminent curators sift through hundreds of entries to shortlist the best ones. Thereafter, jurists with domain knowledge are set up for each category, who discuss and debate amongst themselves before deciding on the final winners.

The Redink Awards 2022 Business and Economy category was curated by Prosenjit Datta, Former Editor – of Business Today and Businessworld, while the jury comprised of Amit Tandon, Founder and MD, Institutional Investor Advisory Services India, P Shankar, Writer and Editor – Wharton School and Former Editor – ET and Somasekhar Sundaresan, Corporate Lawyer.

About L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH)

LTFH (www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. LTFS is the brand name of L&T Finance Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has been rated AAA – the highest credit rating for NBFCs – by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company was awarded FICCI’s Corporate Social Responsibility Award for “Women Empowerment” and “Maharashtra CSR Award” for its flagship Digital Sakhi project.

LTFH is focused on creating a top-class digitally enabled retail finance company as part of the Lakshya 2026 plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product-focus to customer-focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech@scale while keeping ESG at the core.