MoRTH Releases Notice for 58 RTO Services Completely Online Based on Aadhar Authentication
Visiting the RTO office for car documentation is exhausting and time-consuming. Now, you can avoid standing in long queues by using the RTO services online. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, also known as MoRTH, has released a notice for customers to avail of 58 RTO services online based on Aadhar Authentication. These services are related to driving license, vehicle registration, conductor license, permit the transfer of ownership, etc.
This step by MoRTH has eliminated the need to visit the RTO office. However, there will be a huge footfall at the RTOs, approximately 25 lakh, since most of the services have become online. The manpower will also be distributed since it has become online, and all RTOs must ensure work is not delayed. Providing these services contactless and faceless would be a turning point, decreasing their burden and saving critical time.
The government also notified
Any individual who is availing the services online through the Parivahan portal has to go through the Aadhar authentication process voluntarily.
Any individual who does not have an Aadhar number can obtain the services by visiting the RTO office and establishing the identity after physically submitting an alternative document with the respective Authority as per CMVR 1989.
Following are the online services for which you must undergo the Aadhar authentication process
Application for Learner License (LL)
Change of Address in Learner License
Change of Name in Learner License
Change of Photo and Signature in Learner License
Issue of Duplicate Learner License
Learner License Extract provisioning
Issue of Duplicate Driving License (DL)
Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required
Replacement of Driving License
Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver Training Centre and requirement of passing certificate to be sent to concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO) for issuance of Driving License (DL)
Change of Address in Driving License
Change of Name in Driving License
Change of Biometrics in Driving License
Change of Date of Birth in Driving License
Change of Photo and Signature in Driving License
Driving License Extract provisioning
Issue of International Driving Permit
Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License
Endorsement to Drive Hazardous Material
Endorsement to Drive in Hill Region
Issue of Driving License for Defence
Additional endorsement on Driving license (AEDL) for Defence Driving License Holder
Issue of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to Driver
Issue of Duplicate Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge
Temporary Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to Driver
Renewal of Conductor License
Issue of Duplicate Conductor License
Conductor License Extract provisioning
Issue of Temporary Conductor License
Change of Address in Conductor License
Change of Biometrics in Conductor License
Change of Name in Conductor License
Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle
Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body
Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration (RC)
Deposit of Registration Certificate fees
Application for Grant of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Certificate of Registration
Change in Address in Certificate of Registration
View Registration Certificate (RC) particulars against fee
Retention of Registration Number
Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
Payment of additional Life Time Tax (Transfer of ownership Case)
Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement
Termination of hire-purchase agreement
Issue or Renewal of Trade Certificate
Issue of Fresh Permit
Issue of Duplicate Permit
Permit Non-Use Intimation
Permanent Surrender of Permit
Transfer of Permit.
Transfer of Permit (Death Case)
Renewal of Permit
Renewal of Permit Authorisation
Application for Special Permit
Application for Temporary Permit
Update Mobile Number in record for transport services
Issue of Duplicate Fitness certificate
