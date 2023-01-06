MoRTH Releases Notice for 58 RTO Services Completely Online Based on Aadhar Authentication

Read Time: 3 Minute, 24 Second

Visiting the RTO office for car documentation is exhausting and time-consuming. Now, you can avoid standing in long queues by using the RTO services online. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, also known as MoRTH, has released a notice for customers to avail of 58 RTO services online based on Aadhar Authentication. These services are related to driving license, vehicle registration, conductor license, permit the transfer of ownership, etc.

This step by MoRTH has eliminated the need to visit the RTO office. However, there will be a huge footfall at the RTOs, approximately 25 lakh, since most of the services have become online. The manpower will also be distributed since it has become online, and all RTOs must ensure work is not delayed. Providing these services contactless and faceless would be a turning point, decreasing their burden and saving critical time.

The government also notified

Any individual who is availing the services online through the Parivahan portal has to go through the Aadhar authentication process voluntarily.

Any individual who does not have an Aadhar number can obtain the services by visiting the RTO office and establishing the identity after physically submitting an alternative document with the respective Authority as per CMVR 1989.

Following are the online services for which you must undergo the Aadhar authentication process

Application for Learner License (LL)

Change of Address in Learner License

Change of Name in Learner License

Change of Photo and Signature in Learner License

Issue of Duplicate Learner License

Learner License Extract provisioning

Issue of Duplicate Driving License (DL)

Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required

Replacement of Driving License

Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver Training Centre and requirement of passing certificate to be sent to concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO) for issuance of Driving License (DL)

Change of Address in Driving License

Change of Name in Driving License

Change of Biometrics in Driving License

Change of Date of Birth in Driving License

Change of Photo and Signature in Driving License

Driving License Extract provisioning

Issue of International Driving Permit

Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License

Endorsement to Drive Hazardous Material

Endorsement to Drive in Hill Region

Issue of Driving License for Defence

Additional endorsement on Driving license (AEDL) for Defence Driving License Holder

Issue of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to Driver

Issue of Duplicate Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge

Temporary Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to Driver

Renewal of Conductor License

Issue of Duplicate Conductor License

Conductor License Extract provisioning

Issue of Temporary Conductor License

Change of Address in Conductor License

Change of Biometrics in Conductor License

Change of Name in Conductor License

Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle

Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body

Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration (RC)

Deposit of Registration Certificate fees

Application for Grant of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Certificate of Registration

Change in Address in Certificate of Registration

View Registration Certificate (RC) particulars against fee

Retention of Registration Number

Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle

Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle

Payment of additional Life Time Tax (Transfer of ownership Case)

Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

Termination of hire-purchase agreement

Issue or Renewal of Trade Certificate

Issue of Fresh Permit

Issue of Duplicate Permit

Permit Non-Use Intimation

Permanent Surrender of Permit

Transfer of Permit.

Transfer of Permit (Death Case)

Renewal of Permit

Renewal of Permit Authorisation

Application for Special Permit

Application for Temporary Permit

Update Mobile Number in record for transport services

Issue of Duplicate Fitness certificate

