National Startup Day Celebrated by VyapaarJagat.com and 1Million Entrepreneurs International Forum at World Trade Center

1Million Entrepreneurs International Forum (Non-Government, Not for profit organization) in association with VyapaarJagat.com is celebrated National Startup Day by organizing Vyapaar Jagat Startup Growth Show on 16th January 2023 at World Trade Center in Mumbai to recognize and reward the efforts of the Startups in India, that have the potential to enable the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vision to make India an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the coming years.

Vyapaar Jagat Startup Growth Show upholds the commitment of being Indias largest digitally hosted entrepreneurial convention and award ceremony, in its second edition out doing the first. The event saw a turnout of 500+ attendees including the industry leaders such as Dr. Vijay Kalantri – Chairman at World Trade Center Mumbai & Jaipur, Shri Rajesh Shah – Director at Johnson & Johnson Group, Mr. Suresh Mansharamani – Founder at Tajurba, Dr. Arunaagiri Mudaaliar – Best Sales Trainer in India, Shishir Gupta – Founder at StartupLanes, Doc Biindu Khuraana – Numerologist/Vaastu Consultant & Signalyst, Swetapadma Mohanty – Founder at Business Leadership League, Tanya Singh – Founder @iDevi, Business Consulting at KPMG, Judge @Hult Prize Foundation, Boston, -USA, Mentor/Investor at NewChip Accelerator, Prashant Iyer – Asst Director-Startup Accelerator at MIT world Peace University, Jyoti Agarwal – Founder at Maa2Mom, Namrata Thakker – Founder at Entrepreneur Excel, Mmani Iyer, Prajesh Trotsky, Dr. Usha Nair, Pravin Parmar, Avani Pithadia – Vyapaar Jagat Maharashtra Head and Ashok Suchak -Vyapaar Jagat Greater Mumbai Executive Director.

Speakers spoke on various subjects for the growth of StartUps and MSME. Through this initiative, Startups not only benefited from the recognition but also attracted lucrative financial, partnership, business support and talented human resource to their entities. They also acted as an inspiration to the youth of India to start up something on their own.

With over 70 awards given to winners for their remarkable contributions towards the evolution of Entrepreneurship in India, a few winners are Nx-M (Nx Music)-Saif Diwan, Enterprise India Fellowship-Palak Krishnamurthy, smeDEALZ.com-Suresh Viswanathan, Mooch Design Studio-Shubham Singhania, Arjav & Ahaan-Priyanka Kinariwala, Flytra Holiday-Deepti Dave, Bijan Looms and Crafts LLP-Sarthak Mohapatra, Social Amplifiers-Vivek Nathwani, Nart and co-Ritika Tantia, C4 Lifestyle & Diagnostic-Dr. Shilpa Desai, Cancer Immunotherapy Centre-Dr. Vikesh Shah, The Blooming Story India-Kalpana Mangal, Gyan Enviro-Dr D G Battalwar, Shubham Furniture Mall-Sanjay Raval, Gemshastra-Dr. Nandita Shah, Think Q-Pushpesh Pathak, Red Mammoth Ventures LLP-Premal Shah, Square Cab Taxi-Uday Pandya, Neha Ved Wordpreneur-Neha Ved Wordpreneur, Divine light healing And Training-Rupesh Budh, WebAstra Private Limited-Soniya Ramnani, Averta Strategy Pvt. Ltd.-Mukesh More, Muscle & Strength India-Praveen Chirania, LIC of India-Mangilal J Patel, MediaMetrics-Sathish Sampath, Sonali Polymers Pvt. Ltd.-Bharat Bajaj, Social Amplifiers-Vivek Nathwani, Geeta Patels Academy-Geeta Patel, Kelvin Lightnings-Swapnil Trivedi, Manav Jyot Bhuj-Prabodh h Munvar, Ishan Corporation-Jay R Sharma, Enterprise India Fellowship-Yusuf Hakim, Astro Debanwita-Debanwita Sen, Allegiant Market Research Service and Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.-Jyoti Katke, iDevi-Tanya Singh, WAA Cables Pvt. Ltd.-Ketan Vora, Aufla-Yash Parmar, Next Space Realty-Ankit Chotia, Convocare HR & Counselling LLP-Prajakta Karekar, Pallavi Walia Raj, Gungun seeds and agrochemicals-Dr. Ranjana, Bee Base Pvt. Ltd.-Pratik Ghoda, Glam Greens Herbal Care-Dr Nimisha Shah, Sangita Enterprise-Dipen Kewlani, Global Language-The Academic Partnership LLC-India-Kavita Menon, Hotway Thermal Technology-Shafi Ullah khan, Triface International-Chittranjan Dunakhe, Rizerz Business Club and Training Academy-Rashida Burhanpurwala, Brainywolf-Eduhub-Silky Kapoor, Warm Brews-Anushaka Ayachit.

Ambark Engineering Pvt. Ltd.-Parth Bhatt, Graduata Pro Solutions-Pavithradas Thundial, Vama Insecticide Treatment Centre-Dr. Malav shah, HiTech Systems PFE Pvt. Ltd.-Parag Shah, Paathey Diet And Nutrition clinic-Dr. Hetal Saraiya, Metro Finance-Prem Gurdas Girdhani, Image Building and Etiquette Mapping-Dr. Niraalee Shah, Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd.-Vineet Mittal, Trending Us Suraj Lulla, 3R ZeroWaste Pvt. Ltd.-Shiv Shankar Rao Challa, Savit Interactive Services Pvt. Ltd.-Bhavin Thakkar, Spreading Happiness-Shipra Gandhi, CampusDean-Mayank Patel

Dr. Pravin Parmar also gave a special vote of thanks to his sponsors and partners, all speakers, jurors, anchors, association and supporting partners, in-house VyapaarJagat team, and vendors who supported Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show.

Vyapaar Jagat Growth Show is supported and partnered with PeersBoard.com as Powered By Sponsor, Rupeeboss Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. as Signature Sponsor, Sublimis as Business Automation Partner, Bigbull Dealt India Pvt. Ltd. as Finance Partner, CampusDean School ERP Partner, Brainywolf Eduhub, ObesityDoctor.in by Dwarika Clinic, Cotton India, NewsVoir as Digital PR Partner, SwaggerUnit as Technology Partner, Vivek Gupta-Fashion Designer & Stylist as Fashion Partner, WebAstra Private Limited as Digital Marketing Partner, Inciting Minds as Photography & Videography Partner, VyapaarJagat TV as Broadcasting Partner, Entrepreneur excel, Business leadership league, Growing Buddies, Wadhwani Foundation, Single Desk as well as Fempreneur.in and Greenpreneur.in.

“We are delighted to be organising this momentous event to raise awareness, impart knowledge, encourage mutual learning, and recognise the national achievements of Startups & MSME entrepreneurs,” said Pravin Parmar, Founder of VyapaarJagat.com.

Organizer: 1Million Entrepreneurs International Forum

1Million Entrepreneurs is the community dedicated to promoting the entrepreneurial spirit and the startup world while raising the awareness about the importance of startups in today’s social & economic development, as well as inspiring new founders and business angels to create the startups we need. 1Million Entrepreneurs is focused on growing a community of 1 million members inspired to impact the world through their own action, through entrepreneurship.

Organizer: VyapaarJagat.com

VyapaarJagat.com, founded by Dr. Pravin Parmar, is one of the fastest growing online business media platforms devoted to highlighting visionary entrepreneurs business success stories. It aims to promote entrepreneurship and believes in strengthening emerging and established enterprises by showcasing their success stories to the world. It also aspires to create a sustainable and holistic global entrepreneurial ecosystem by sharing inspiring stories of firms, startups, and entrepreneurs.

In other words, the portal is a seamless blend of inspiration and aspiration!

About Vyapaar Jagat Founder Dr. Pravin Parmar

Smart people learn from their mistakes. But the real sharp ones learn from the mistakes of others. This proverb is apt for Dr. Pravin Parmar, a young and thoughtful entrepreneur.

Hailing from a remote and a non-descript village of Botad in Gujarat, Dr. Parmar has taken the road less traveled. After completing his technical education, it was a small yet powerful thought that made Dr. Parmar decide that he would want to grow, but not alone. That is why all of his ventures in general and Vyapaar Jagat in specific focuses at bringing business entities together for mutual growth.

“Everyone knows of success stories, but I believe that people must speak more about their failures that they faced before tasting success. No Steve Jobs or Dhirubai Ambani or Jeff Bezos was made in a day. Through VyapaarJagat, I want to bring to the forefront the stories of aspirations, attempts of people that met failures before reaching to the skies,” says Dr. Parmar.

Explore Upcoming Events

