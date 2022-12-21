Netradyne Wins ‘Best Technology Provider for Logistics’ at CII SCALE Awards 2022

Netradyne, an industry leader in fleet safety and management solutions, has been conferred with the ‘Best Technology Provider of Logistics‘ at the prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence (SCALE) Awards 2022. This award is a testament to Netradynes commitment to creating safer roads through cutting-edge technology-driven solutions.

The SCALE Award is the most sought-after recognition in the logistics and supply chain fraternity in India. It was established by the CII-Institute of Logistics to honor companies focused on growth through innovation. Winner of the award must undergo a tough multi-stage evaluation process and scrutiny by a jury consisting of experts in technology, business, and innovation.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by an industry-led institution, such as CII, for our efforts towards improving road and driver safety,” said Durgadutt Nedungadi, Vice President – International Business, Netradyne. “Netradyne’s recognition acknowledges the companys technological superiority that has helped its customers reduce accidents by 30-40% and distracted driving by up to 80%. This contribution to the mobility ecosystem is why our customers are able to entrust the safety of their fleets in our hands,” he added.

CII is a 125-year-old non-profit, industry-led, and industry-managed organization, with around 9,000 members from the private, as well as public sectors, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from 286 national and regional sectoral industry bodies. To drive excellence in logistics and supply chain, CII established the Institute of Logistics which has been organizing the SCALE awards since 2014.

About Netradyne

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance and setting commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture to take their business to the next level.

