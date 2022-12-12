New Transformable Bed Fittings from the Space² Range by Hafele

Whether it’s a sprawling apartment or a plush studio flat, transformable furniture is fast becoming the de-facto interior scheme for residential and commercial spaces. They can serve a variety of purposes or simply move out of the way when not in use resulting in fluid living and working. With furniture like these, the appearance and vibe of a room can change almost immediately.

New Transformable Bed Fittings from the Space2 Range by Hafele

Hafele brings to you an assortment of transformable furniture fittings under its range that virtually multiply the space available. Space2 as we call it is a futuristic range that includes state-of-the-art bed fittings, kitchen countertop fittings and table fittings. These fittings integrate effortlessly within your interiors and astutely utilize the space available.



The Bed Fittings falling under the Space2 range hold the potential of perfectly transforming your interior space into various settings, for e.g. basis the time of the day-where in the day time there may be more free space required for work or play, the bed fittings can be retracted while during the night, the bed fitting can be drawn out for you to unwind or basis multiple functionalities desired-where the bed fitting can be converted into a sofa or a cabinet unit by day or the space beneath the bed can be used for additional storage.

Aladino Elektra Hide-Away Bed System with Sofa: The Aladino Elektra Hide-Away Bed System with Sofa presents you with the best possibilities-an elegant bed fitting with motorized operation, a beautifully designed comfortable sofa fitting and extra space in your room when the bed is folded up. With a weight-bearing capacity of up to 200kgs, this bed fitting is the perfect way to add more usable living space to your room. Use the same room for sleeping at night and for functional use during the day or blissfully watch your living room double up as a guest bedroom.

With this new introduction, the bed no longer needs to be pulled down or lifted manually, an infrared remote control, connected to the control unit of the bed system, does all the work for you. Besides the enhanced ergonomics, this motorized bed fitting also permits movement fluidity, preserves hygiene and prevents proliferation of dust mites.

