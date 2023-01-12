Oakridge International School, Bengaluru Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence

Read Time: 1 Minute, 52 Second

Oakridge International School, Bengaluru has begun celebrations to honour its 10th year of offering exceptional education to develop future-ready kids who can make a difference in the world. Each year, the school has been adding top ranks and accolades the latest being Brainfeed School Excellence Awards 2022-23 for transforming education and young minds through a noteworthy spectrum of initiatives and efforts.

Oakridge Bengaluru celebrating 10th anniversary

Oakridge International School, Bengaluru is a thriving intellectual community prepared for a dynamic world. The learners are excelling in various parts of the world as leaders, educators, researchers, and individuals who consistently outperform the rest. Speaking on the occasion of celebrating the glorious 10 years of Oakridge, School Principal Ms Pallavi Mishra highlighted the latest achievements of learners that include an incredible early admission offer from Johns Hopkins University.

The school planned a series of activities as a part of celebrating 10 years anniversary. A student-led fundraising event called CASnival was organised by the school last month. Students from all divisions and grades set up stalls across the school campus where they sold art supplies and snacks, and conducted fun games in addition to performing Nukkad Natak, live band performances, and DJ sets to raise funds. Students shared the cumulative amount of Rs. 1,20,000 raised from CASnival with various orphanages and old age homes like the non-profit Akshaya Patra Foundation.

The Annual Sports Day of Oakridge International School, Oaklympics was also held on the 16th and 17th of December 2022. Designed in the Olympics model, the two-day grand event encouraged the kids to display fair play, strength, and agility. “Active participation in sports is essential for the cognitive and social development of children,” said Ms Pallavi Mishra, declaring the Sports Day Open. She further praised the parents for being present to witness their children’s sporting spirit. A V Vidhya, mother of Agastya from Grade 2 expressed her delight in watching the Parachute Display of her ward. “We could see a lot of different races than the normal sprints,” commented Abhishek and Amrita, parents of Sidh from Grade 3. There were hula hoop races, dumbbell displays, cartwheels, taekwondo, and yoga among many other games that made IB learner profile actionable through sports.

