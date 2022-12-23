Omaxe Ltd., one of Indias leading real estate companies is recognised as Best Brand 2022 by The Economic Times. In a recently held fifth edition of The Economic Times Best Brands Conclave in Mumbai, Mr. Siddharth Katyal, Group Director, and Business Strategist, Omaxe Ltd., and Mr. Prateek Katyal, Chief Technology and Marketing Officer received the trophy. Leander Paes, the former Indian tennis legend felicitated the Omaxe team and presented the winning trophy.

Omaxe team receiving the Best Brand 2022 trophy

The Economic Times acknowledged and honored Omaxe as one of the Best Brands 2022 for its quick approach to adopting and incorporating innovative and proactive strategies in its business operations. Besides, new strategies and steadfast marketing amplifying the brands wider reach in becoming impactfully noticeable have also contributed to Omaxes win.

Mr. Siddharth Katyal, Group Director, and Business Strategist, Omaxe Ltd. said, “We are honoured and delighted to have this accolade. While we constantly strive to deliver the best properties and emerge as a brand to reckon with, this recognition has come as a great encouragement in further continuing the efforts with the same zeal. The achievement is attributed to the organisations relentless efforts in creating a robust portfolio in the real estate industry. The award is a testament to the organisations consistent efforts and agility to evolve as a business leader.“

Founded in 1987, by visionary first-generation entrepreneur & civil engineer Mr. Rohtas Goel, Omaxe Ltd. today stands out as one of India’s leading and trusted real estate companies. The companys presence in 28 cities across 8 states namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh reflects its might in the real estate industry. With 129.25 million sq. ft. of delivered space in real estate and construction contracting, Omaxe possesses a diversified product portfolio across Hi-Tech Townships, Integrated Townships, Group Housing, shopping malls, Office Spaces, SCOs, and hotels.