PLANET App by L&T Financial Services Crosses 1.5 Million Downloads

PLANET (Personalised Lending & Assisted NETworks) app, launched earlier this financial year for enabling convenience at fingertips of the valued customers of L&T Financial Services under the Lakshya 2026 mission, has crossed the 1.5 million downloads milestone.

The mobile application, soft-launched in April 2022, helps customers manage their loan relationship with L&T Financial Services in a convenient and easy manner. It helps them seamlessly manage their loan accounts including Equated Monthly Instalments or EMI payments, check their credit score, and easily access loan-related documents. Customers can also take advantage of personalised offers to avail loans through the app.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, L&T Finance Holdings said, “The PLANET app is the cornerstone in the plan to create a Fintech @ Scale under the Lakshya 2026 roadmap. With this app, we aim to establish a geo-agnostic sourcing and servicing channel and have seen a consistent pick-up in the app since its launch. The app includes features such as mandi price checks for farmers, health and wellness plans, and in the time to come, we intend to include features like utility bill payments, rewards and referral programmes, and much more. The app will not only help us augment our functions and products, but also act as a force multiplier for our field colleagues.”

With the PLANET app, L&T Financial Services intends to enable customer journeys digitally as much as possible. A lot of customers now prefer to transact digitally without any intervention and as the app downloads grow, the aim is to provide a bouquet of features and options to enable digital journeys from sourcing to servicing, ensuring convenience at the customer’s fingertips.

PLANET app is available on Google Playstore as well as Apple Appstore.

About L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH)

LTFH (www.ltfs.com), a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offers a range of financial products and services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. LTFS is the brand name of L&T Finance Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has been rated ‘AAA‘ – the highest credit rating for NBFCs – by four leading rating agencies. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The company was awarded FICCI’s Corporate Social Responsibility Award for “Women Empowerment” and “Maharashtra CSR Award” for its flagship Digital Sakhi project.

LTFH is focused on creating a top-class digitally enabled retail finance company as a part of the ‘Lakshya 2026‘ plan. The goal is to move the emphasis from product-focus to customer-focus and establish a robust retail portfolio with quality assets, thus creating a Fintech @ Scale while keeping ESG at the core.

