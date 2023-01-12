Playground Season 2 – India’s First Gaming Entertainment Show is Set to Stream on Amazon miniTV

Read Time: 2 Minute, 43 Second

Playground Season 2 – India’s First Gaming Entertainment Show by Rusk Media will stream live on Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service. The first season of this show garnered a lot of love from the up-and-coming generation. India, as a market, is becoming a gaming hub and with Playground Season 2, viewers get to witness influencers gaming, entertaining, and trying to survive amidst other teammates. The highly anticipated season promises to be bigger and will see Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Carry Minati, Triggered Insaan, and Scout as mentors leading 5 teams.

This one-of-a-kind gaming competition will be inviting both, pro and casual gamers. There will be 5 teams led by the 5 mentors, who are online gaming stars themselves. These mentors will further guide the teams to work together and win the “Ultimate Gaming Entertainer” award and walk away with top honors and exciting prizes! With tryouts set to commence from 11th January, the four-week competition will see gaming prowess at its peak, tempers flaring and all kinds of drama as all the teammates will be away from their homes in a bid to bag the top gaming crown. This gaming and entertainment show strives to reach gamers all over India, who will be able to witness how teams work together, plan their games, and handle stress.

IQOO, LG OLED, MAAC, and Virgio have partnered with Playground for second season. Among the partners in the previous season of ‘Playground‘ were MAAC, KFC, BBK, Dark Fantasy, Wings, and Lifelong.

“Thinking of newer ways to entertain audiences is always a challenge that excites us. Playground has been one such show that brings many elements together – reality, entertainment, and games. It is a full package that audiences have enjoyed, and the response for Playground season 1 was a testimony for us to go ahead with making Season 2. Having Amazon miniTV as our streaming partner has been a delight as we have reached viewers across the country. With more mentors joining us on the show, we are positive that this season will only be filled with a lot of fun and excitement. We hope that the audiences enjoy this season to the fullest,” said Mayank Yadav, Chief Executive Officer at Rusk Media.

“The gaming industry is evolving pan-India. The idea of curating a show like Playground by Rusk Media and bringing it on our platform was one of the best decisions made. After the first season went live, the show garnered tremendous traction amassing over 400m views with 17m+ unique viewers, we’re certain that season 2, will rake in enhanced engagement as we aim to empower the gaming entertainment sector in India,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising.

So, if you are a gaming enthusiast, embrace yourself for a one-of-a-kind experience of the world of gaming, the live streams will be available on Playground’s YouTube handle and reality episodes will be available for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app, Desktop, and Fire TV

About Rusk Media

Rusk Media is a full-stack ‘Gen-Z first‘ digital entertainment company whose premium content studio delivers social and OTT video IPs and a social UGC-gaming platform. Rusk’s ‘Playground‘ brand is India’s largest gaming entertainment IP.

About Post Author