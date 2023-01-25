Red FM Bags Maximum Awards at India Audio Summit and Awards 2023

Read Time: 4 Minute, 19 Second

93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. Indian Audio Summit & Awards was an initiative to recognize and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio for the entire Indian Radio and Music Industry. The ceremony took place at the Chillin Kitchen & Bar, Andheri West.

Red FM bags maximum awards at India Audio Summit & Awards 2023

India Audio Summit and awards celebrated the inclusion of audio practices in all types of media entertainment which are divided into 4 categories- Radio, Podcast, Technology & Audio Books. Red FM bagged a total of 32 awards across podcasts and radio categories including two fan favourite awards for RJ Praveen and RJ Akriti.

The announcement event witnessed the presence of celebs, podcasters, radio jocks, radio stations, and content creators.

Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM & Magic FM, speaking on the wins, said, “This year has indeed started with a winning streak for RED FM at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. Due to COVID and other considerations, Red FM withdrew its participation from awards back in 2020. After the 2-year hiatus, we decided to apply and are delighted to have bagged the maximum awards at IASA. We consistently strive to push the boundaries and think out of the box. A team that comprises of passionate individuals, who embrace challenges and work towards one common goal, is truly fulfilling. Being appreciated, awarded and acknowledged by these awards is a testament of the hard work and dedication by our teams. Always in gratitude for this recognition, we hope for your continued love and support in the months and years ahead.”

Red FM has prevailed a total of 32 awards at #IASA2023 including 15 awards in the ‘Radio category‘ and 17 awards in the ‘Podcast category‘.

Radio Categories

The Most Effective Use of Station – ROI

Winner – Amit Dubey – Hidden Files

Best Client Activation (On-Air + On-Ground)

Winner- Business Blasters Expo 2022

Best CSR Initiatives

Winner- RJ Rafiq- Struggle of a Third Kind Transgenders in Kashmir

Malishka- Monday Mental Health

Best Station Imaging

Winner- Mere Desh Ki Jersey

Radio Plus – Best Only Digital FM Initiative

Winner- RJ Nidhi- Wonder Women

Best Show – Community Radio Station

Winner – Khud Se Puchho

Best Digital FM Initiative

Winner – RJ Raunac- Wave se safe

Best 360 Degree Client Solution

Winner – We for Veterans

Best Late Night Show

Winner – Vikram Bhatt – The Audio Film Project Season-2

Best Mid-Morning Show

Winner – Shruti – Lights Camera Action

Best Interstitial

Winner – RJ Shashank- Professor Khalidas

Best Evening Drive Show

Winner – Rishi Kapoor – Mumbai local

Best RJ Zonal-West

Winner – RJ Mandee and RJ Kabir- Rainbow Diaries with Mandee and Kabir

Best RJ Zonal-East

Winner – RJ Praveen- Morning No. 1 / The Headphone Show

Podcast Categories

Best Sex & Relationships Podcast/Audio Streaming – Best produced

Winner – RJ Swati- Sanskari Sex

Fiction (Contains Comedy Fiction Science Fiction) – Most Popular Regional Show

Winner – RJ Rocky- Storiyaan

Fiction (Contains Comedy Fiction Science Fiction) – Most Popular Show

Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

Comedy (Contains Comedy Interviews & Stand Up) – Best produced

Winner – RJ Raunac & Abbas- Cricket Sirf Cricket

Science (Contains Astronomy & Social Sciences) – Best show host

Winner -Dhruv lau/ Dr Era Dutta- Dope Shope Drugs

Religion & Spirituality (Contains Buddhism & Spirituality) – Best show host

Winner – Himanshu Sharma- Holy Tales

Religion & Spirituality (Contains Buddhism & Spirituality) – Best produced

Winner – Himanshu Sharma- Holy Tales

Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) – Most Popular Regional Show

Winner – Kalpesh- Ranbankura

Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) – Best show host

Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) – Most Popular Show

Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

Crime Drama – Most Popular Regional Show

Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

Crime Drama – Best Show Host

Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery

Crime Drama – Most Popular Show

Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

Food – Best produced

Winner – Hemenndraa Dharr- Food Trails

Horror & Thriller – Best produced

Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2

Business (Contains Careers & Non-Profit) – Best show producer

Winner – Prashant Pitti- Decoding Unicorns

Horror & Thriller – Best show host

Winner – RJ Purab- India Classified

About 93.5 RED FM

About 93.5 RED FM: RED FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression‘ RED FM boasts over 463 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

