Red FM Bags Maximum Awards at India Audio Summit and Awards 2023

93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has been awarded the maximum number of awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. Indian Audio Summit & Awards was an initiative to recognize and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio for the entire Indian Radio and Music Industry. The ceremony took place at the Chillin Kitchen & Bar, Andheri West.
India Audio Summit and awards celebrated the inclusion of audio practices in all types of media entertainment which are divided into 4 categories- Radio, Podcast, Technology & Audio Books. Red FM bagged a total of 32 awards across podcasts and radio categories including two fan favourite awards for RJ Praveen and RJ Akriti.
The announcement event witnessed the presence of celebs, podcasters, radio jocks, radio stations, and content creators.
Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, Red FM & Magic FM, speaking on the wins, said, “This year has indeed started with a winning streak for RED FM at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023. Due to COVID and other considerations, Red FM withdrew its participation from awards back in 2020. After the 2-year hiatus, we decided to apply and are delighted to have bagged the maximum awards at IASA. We consistently strive to push the boundaries and think out of the box. A team that comprises of passionate individuals, who embrace challenges and work towards one common goal, is truly fulfilling. Being appreciated, awarded and acknowledged by these awards is a testament of the hard work and dedication by our teams. Always in gratitude for this recognition, we hope for your continued love and support in the months and years ahead.”
Red FM has prevailed a total of 32 awards at #IASA2023 including 15 awards in the ‘Radio category‘ and 17 awards in the ‘Podcast category‘.
Radio Categories
The Most Effective Use of Station – ROI
Winner – Amit Dubey – Hidden Files
Best Client Activation (On-Air + On-Ground)
Winner- Business Blasters Expo 2022
Best CSR Initiatives
Winner- RJ Rafiq- Struggle of a Third Kind Transgenders in Kashmir
Malishka- Monday Mental Health
Best Station Imaging
Winner- Mere Desh Ki Jersey
Radio Plus – Best Only Digital FM Initiative
Winner- RJ Nidhi- Wonder Women
Best Show – Community Radio Station
Winner – Khud Se Puchho
Best Digital FM Initiative
Winner – RJ Raunac- Wave se safe
Best 360 Degree Client Solution
Winner – We for Veterans
Best Late Night Show
Winner – Vikram Bhatt – The Audio Film Project Season-2
Best Mid-Morning Show
Winner – Shruti – Lights Camera Action
Best Interstitial
Winner – RJ Shashank- Professor Khalidas
Best Evening Drive Show
Winner – Rishi Kapoor – Mumbai local
Best RJ Zonal-West
Winner – RJ Mandee and RJ Kabir- Rainbow Diaries with Mandee and Kabir
Best RJ Zonal-East
Winner – RJ Praveen- Morning No. 1 / The Headphone Show
Podcast Categories
Best Sex & Relationships Podcast/Audio Streaming – Best produced
Winner – RJ Swati- Sanskari Sex
Fiction (Contains Comedy Fiction Science Fiction) – Most Popular Regional Show
Winner – RJ Rocky- Storiyaan
Fiction (Contains Comedy Fiction Science Fiction) – Most Popular Show
Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2
Comedy (Contains Comedy Interviews & Stand Up) – Best produced
Winner – RJ Raunac & Abbas- Cricket Sirf Cricket
Science (Contains Astronomy & Social Sciences) – Best show host
Winner -Dhruv lau/ Dr Era Dutta- Dope Shope Drugs
Religion & Spirituality (Contains Buddhism & Spirituality) – Best show host
Winner – Himanshu Sharma- Holy Tales
Religion & Spirituality (Contains Buddhism & Spirituality) – Best produced
Winner – Himanshu Sharma- Holy Tales
Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) – Most Popular Regional Show
Winner – Kalpesh- Ranbankura
Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) – Best show host
Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery
Society & Culture (Contains Documentary & Relationships) – Most Popular Show
Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery
Crime Drama – Most Popular Regional Show
Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery
Crime Drama – Best Show Host
Winner – RJ Praveen- Indian Murder Mystery
Crime Drama – Most Popular Show
Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2
Food – Best produced
Winner – Hemenndraa Dharr- Food Trails
Horror & Thriller – Best produced
Winner – Vikram Bhatt- The Audio Film Project Season 2
Business (Contains Careers & Non-Profit) – Best show producer
Winner – Prashant Pitti- Decoding Unicorns
Horror & Thriller – Best show host
Winner – RJ Purab- India Classified
About 93.5 RED FM: RED FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression‘ RED FM boasts over 463 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.
